Security Assessment Market Growth Analysis, Demand by Regions, Application, Types and Analysis of Key Players- Forecasts to 2025

A security assessment is performed to identify the current security posture of an information system or organization. The assessment provides recommendations for improvement, which allows the organization to a reach a security goal that mitigates risk, and also enables the organization.

This report studies the Security Assessment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Security Assessment market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. This is mainly due to the concentrated presence of security assessment service providers that offer such services to various businesses in the region across industry verticals. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the developing countries, along with improving regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving the security assessment market growth in APAC.

In Latin America, SMEs as well as large enterprises across verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, and IT and telecommunications, are expected to increase their investments and adoption of security assessment services.

The global Security Assessment market is valued at 1010 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3920 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Security Assessment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Security Assessment Devices Market Segment by Companies, this report covers:

IBM

Fireeye

Optiv

Qualys

Trustwave

Veracode

Check Point

Absolute Software

Rapid7

Cynergistek

Positive Technologies

Security Assessment Devices Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Security Assessment Devices Market Segment by Type, covers:

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Security Assessment Devices Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

BFSI

IT and telecommunications

Government and defense

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

