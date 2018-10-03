2018 Turbochargers Market Overview, Development Status and Outlook to 2025

Global Turbochargers market
Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.
Turbochargers are useful in helping the automotive industry to meet the norms and standards regarding the emission of exhaust gasses such as CO2, nitrous oxide, and particulate materials from the automobile. Augmentation of the engine with a turbocharger helps in addressing the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles from consumers.
Major players of the turbochargers market include Borgwarner Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, IHI Corporation, Continental AG, and Cummins Inc.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Honeywell
BorgWarner
MHI
IHI
Cummins
Bosch Mahle
Continental
Hunan Tyen
Weifu Tianli
Kangyue
Weifang Fuyuan
Shenlong
Okiya Group
Zhejiang Rongfa
Hunan Rugidove
To calculate the market size value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by application:
Automotive
Engineering Machinery
Others
Segmentation by product type:
Mono Turbo
Twin Turbo
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
