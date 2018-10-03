Bulk Terminal Market to witness steady growth at CAGR of3.2% by 2026

Research Report Insights (RRI) delivers key insights on the global Bulk terminal market in its latest report titled, “Bulk Terminal Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. The report projects the market size on the basis of bulk volume throughputs from global sea ports. According to the report, total volume throughput from sea ports is projected to expand at an estimated CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. The bulk volume throughput implicates the loading and unloading of unpacked bulk commodities like coal, grain, iron ore, forest products, etc. from barges and vessels.

The Bulk terminal market is classified into two main segments – dry bulk and liquid bulk based on bulk type. The dry bulk segment is expected to hold 62.9% share in bulk terminal volume throughput, while liquid bulk terminal holds the remaining share. The dry bulk segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% with coal and iron ore holding over 52% of share in terms of volume throughput. The other sub-segment of dry bulk, which include minor bulk commodity (minerals, agricultural bulks, forest products, manufactures, etc.) is expected to hold 37.68% volume share in dry bulk volume throughput during 2016.

The liquid bulk segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2016-2026 with oil sub-segment holding 86% of share in liquid bulk volume throughput by the end of 2026. The oil sub-segment involves both crude oil as well as finished petroleum products.

Global Bulk Terminal Market Volume throughput expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.2% over 2016–2026, with China driving the overall market of sea trades: RRI

Increasing global population and enhanced affordability is expected to raise the consumption of bulk commodities and therefore drive the bulk terminal market growth. Also, emphasis on increasing industrial productivity is expected to be one of the key drivers of the trade through bulk terminals. The increasing trade of grain and concentrated agricultural productivity is expected to push the dry bulk commodity market. Whereas, rising environmental concerns and adoption of cleaner energy approach by major coal consumer countries is expected to reduce the rate of coal consumption.

APEJ is expected to remain the key region for bulk terminal market accounting for major share in bulk terminal volume throughput. China is one of the largest consumer of bulk commodities and it is expected to hold majority of share approx. 50% in APEJ. It is estimated to remain dominant in the market in terms of volume throughput. While developing economies like India are expected to cater high growth opportunities with a healthy CAGR of 4.8% during forecast period.

Prevailing trade of grain and minor bulk commodities in North America and Latin America is expected to be the main driving factor of bulk commodity volume throughput in the regions. The cumulative grain volume throughputs in Latin America and North America is expected to mark over 383 million tonnes in 2016. Expanding shale oil and gas production in U.S and Gulf of Mexico is predicted to cater to high growth opportunities in North America liquid bulk volume throughput, where gas sub-segment of liquid bulk is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.6% between 2016 and 2026. The expansion project of Panama Canal is also expected to lever up the terminal market in Latin America.

With the development of Suez Canal, the trade through Europe and MEA should increase catering diversified growth opportunities of trans-shipment on the ports lying in proximity of Suez Canal.

Slowdown in global economic growth has adversely affected the global seaborne trade in past few years. Also, overcapacity condition raised due to lower freight rates in shipping industry is expected to affect the bulk terminal market during initial years of forecast. Transformations of industrial production and international trades in major bulk consuming countries like China, Japan, Russia, India, and Australia are expected to stabilize the market by the end of 2018. The overall bulk terminal market is hence expected to grow with higher CAGR post 2018.

Key players

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. and DaLian Port (PDA) Company Limited, Thessaloniki Port Authority SA., Global Ports Investments PLC., Ports America, Inc. APM Terminals, Euroports Holdings S.à.r.l., Puerto Ventanas S.A., HES International B.V., Yilport Holding Inc, DP World Ltd., Noatum Ports, S.L.U., and Ultramar Group

