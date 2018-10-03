Global Ultrasound Devices Market to reach $10,052.0 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% CAGR during 2016 – 2022

According to a new report Global Ultrasound Devices Market published by KBV Research, The Global Ultrasound Devices Market attained a market size of $6,685.2 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $ 10,052.0 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.0 % CAGR during 2016 – 2022.

The North America Ultrasound Devices Market attained a market size of $ 1,624.5 Million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The US market dominated the North America Ultrasound Devices Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022. The Canada market is expected to reach a market size of $ 424.6 Million by 2022. The Mexico market would witness the high growth rate of 8.2% during 2016-2022.

The Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems dominated the Global Ultrasound Devices market and attained a market size of $ 4,355.4 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $6,071.4 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% CAGR during 2016 – 2022.

North America market dominated the Global Diagnostics Ultrasound Devices Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to reach a market size of $ 1,870.0 Million by 2022.

Key player profiled in the report includes Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company and Analogic Corporation.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on product, portability, type of device display, application and geography.

GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems Market

Global Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems Market

GLOBAL DIAGNOSTIC ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY IMAGING TYPE

Global 2D Imaging System Ultrasound Devices Market

Global 3D & 4D Imaging System Ultrasound Devices Market

Global Doppler Imaging System Ultrasound Devices Market

GLOBAL THERAPEUTIC ULTRASOUND SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems Market

Global Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems Market

GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY PORTABILITY

Global Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices Market

Global Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices Market

GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF DEVICE DISPLAY

Global Color Ultrasound Devices Market

Global Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices Market

GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Global Radiology/General Imaging Market

Global Cardiology Imaging Market

Global Obstretrics/Gynecology Imaging Market

Global Vascular Imaging Market

Global Urology Imaging Market

Global Other Imaging Applications Market

GLOBAL ULTRASOUND DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Global Ultrasound Devices Market

North America Ultrasound Devices Market

Europe Ultrasound Devices Market

Asia Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market

LAMEA Ultrasound Devices Market

