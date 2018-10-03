Propene Market 2018-2025 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis Review

Propene, also known as propylene or methyl ethylene, is an unsaturated organic compound. It has one double bond, and is the second simplest member of the alkene class of hydrocarbons. It is a colorless gas with a faint petroleum-like odor.
Global Propene market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Propene.
This report researches the worldwide Propene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Propene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Propene capacity, production, value, price and market share of Propene in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Sinopec
CNPC
BASF
ExxonMobil
LyondellBasell
DOW
SABIC
BP
Propene Breakdown Data by Type
- Polypropylene
- Acrylonitrile
- Oxo-alcohols
- Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
- Acrylic Acid
- Acetone
- Cumene
- Polygas chemicals
- Propylene glycol
- Propylene oxide
Propene Breakdown Data by Application
- Medicine
- Automotive
- Construction
- Clothing
- Solvents
- Packaging films
- Biocide
Propene Production Breakdown Data by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
Propene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region: North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Propene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Propene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Propene :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
