Tech Expert- An Electronics Repair Service Provider is Now Digital

Tech Expert is a mobile repair service company from Auckland, New Zealand. They initiated their business with a store in Birkenhead Auckland and now have four stores across New Zealand.

After relying for 7 years on the brick and mortar business model, they have now decided to switch to the brick and click business model. They have launched a virtual platform with the same name and are targeting the whole of New Zealand currently.

Below are the services that a customer can opt for from their online platform:

Computer and Laptop Repair Services:

Cracked Screen

Sluggish performance

System Crash

Battery issues

Speaker malfunction

Motherboard Repair

CPU/GPU Port Repair

Lost Data Recovery

Touchpad Repair

Water Damage

Hardware Fault Repair

Virus Removal

OS and Application repairs

Bug Repairs

Samsung Repair Services:

Broken/Smashed/Damaged Screen

Weak Signal

Broken Buttons

Battery issues

Speaker Malfunction

Software Repairs/ Updates

Non Warranty Repairs

OS repairs

Genuine Spare parts replacement

iPhone Repair Services:

Broken/Smashed/Damaged Screen

Weak Signal

Broken Buttons

Battery issues

Speaker Malfunction

Software Repairs/ Updates

Non Warranty Repairs

OS repairs

Back Cover, Body Housing Fix

Faulty Charger Issues

LCD Glass Replacement

Liquid/Water Damage

Home Button Repair

Motherboard Repair

Logic Board Service

iPhone Unlock

iPad Repair Services:

Cracked/Smashed/Damaged iPad Screen Repair

Battery Replacement Service

Hard Drive Repair services

Faulty Charger Issues

Touchscreen Repair

Performance enhancement of frozen iPad

OS Repair Services

Water Damage

Lost Data Recovery

Broken Buttons

PlayStation Repair Services:

Damaged lasers

Broken/Faulty Disk Players

Mother board issues

Hard Drive crash or issues

Controller issues