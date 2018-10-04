Mosquito Repellent Market By Product Type (Coil, Cream & Oil, Mat, Spray, Vaporizer, Other products), By Distribution Channels (Large retail stores, Small retail stores, Specialty stores, Online), Industry Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2024

BrandEssence Market Research has published a new report titled “Mosquito Repellent Market 2018-2024: Forecasts by Product Type (Coil, Cream & Oil, Mat, Spray, Vaporizer, Other products), by Distribution Channels (Large retail stores, Small retail stores,Specialty stores, Online), Leading manufacturer and Regional Market: Global Industry overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2024”. According to the report, developing economies are the most lucrative market for mosquito repellent market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Introduction to Mosquito Repellent Market:

A mosquito repellent is a substance put on the skin, fabrics, or different surfaces which demoralizes mosquitoes from landing or creeping on that surface. The wide assortment of natural substance and chemical-based mosquito repellents are being utilized to keep the mosquitoes away and avoid mosquito-borne infections, for example, malaria, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever, Zika infection, and others.

Market Dynamics for Mosquito Repellent industry:

Mosquito repellent market is mainly driven by rising incidences of mosquito-borne diseases. The other factors that drive the market are several government initiatives to control breeding of mosquitoes by spreading pesticides and a reasonable prize of repellents products. The increasing demand mainly from Latin America owed to the recent outbreak of zika virus. Various mosquito repellent products contain toxic chemicals that result in bad effects on health, which can restrain the growth of the repellent market. Rising demand for plant-based repellent and untapped market of rural areas in developing regions will big opportunity in coming years. The Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South American countries are also driving the market. The emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and Japan are expected to change the trends and dynamics of the market in the future.

Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Segment Overview

Coil, Cream & Oil, Mat, Spray, Vaporizer, and Others are the product segment of the mosquito repellent market. According to BrandEssence Market Research analysis, Coil product was dominated the mosquito repellent market in past years. Based on distribution channel segment, the market is categorized into large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores, online.

This report segment of global Mosquito Repellent market as follows:

Global Mosquito Repellents Market by Product Type,

Coil

Cream & Oil

Mat

Spray

Vaporizer

Other products

Global Mosquito Repellents Market by Distribution Channels,

Large retail stores

Small retail stores

Specialty stores

Online

Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U. S.



Mexico



Canada

Europe

UK



France



Germany



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC



Africa



Rest Of MEA

This global Mosquito Repellents market report covers top players like,

Dabur International

Coghlans Ltd

Enesis Group,

Godrej Household Products Ltd

Jyothi Laboratories

PIC Corporation

Quantum Health

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

SC Johnson & Sons Inc

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

Others

