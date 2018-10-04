Tonometer Industry Market 2018: Size, Share, Type, Trends and Forecasts 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Tonometer Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Summary

The global Tonometer Market research report states that the current scenario is well set for the rich growth of the Tonometer Market for the forecast period. The current global economy is favorable for trade resulting in growth across all sectors, including the global Tonometer Market. This has enabled companies and investors to aggressively upscale their operations to capture the Market as much as possible, effects of which can be seen on the growth in the Market value and volume in the past couple of years. Experts predict that this Tonometer Market trend is expected to continue and even witness additional growth in the demand in the Market, resulting in increased CAGR which currently stands at XX% at the end of 2017.

The global Tonometer Market report has included the competitive landscape analysis for the customer to understand the lay of the land which includes the top players and their detailed report in terms of company profiles, new product launches, news on acquisitions and mergers, and much more.

A tonometer is an instrument that exploits the physical properties of the eyes to permit measurement of pressure without the need to cannulate the eyes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tonometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Tonometer Market is an instrument used for the determination of the intraocular pressure or the pressure of the fluid within the eye. Tonometer Market is equipped to measure the intraocular pressure by determining the resistance of the cornea to indentation. The normal intraocular pressure ranges from 12 to 22 mm Hg according to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, and the tonometer measures in units of “mmHg” which is the unit used to record eye pressure. Glaucoma is an eye disease in which the optic nerve is damaged. The buildup of the pressure of the extra fluid inside the eye damages the optic nerve, and if this is left unattended, it may first cause peripheral vision loss and could lead to permanent loss of vision.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Tonometer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 240 million US$ in 2023, from 180 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Tonometer Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Topcon

Haag-Streit

Reichert

Keeler (Halma)

Nidek

Icare (Revenio)

Kowa

Tomey

Canon…etc

Tonometer Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Tonometer Market Segment by Type, covers

Hand-held Tonometer

Desktop Tonometer

Tonometer Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Home

Others

