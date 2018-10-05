Portable Battery Industry Report Analysis with Market Share by Types, Applications and by Regions

Market Highlights:

Technology and portable devices have taken over the world and to meet the world demand for technological equipment’s companies are trying very hard. Every technological product needs power source and in today’s scenario, every company is trying to make their product simpler but more effective. Portable Battery Market is growing with the growth of technological product. Mobile phone, wireless devices are something which needs to be recharged within some time span and this has become the fuel for growth for portable battery market. Currently this market is growing with CAGR of high and valued at US high billion which is expected to reach US high billion by the end of forecasted period.

Market Segmentation:

Portable battery market has been segmented on the basis of technology, capacity type and by applications. By technology, market includes- Lithium-Ion Battery, Lithium-Polymer Battery, Nickel-Cadmium Battery and Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery. On the basis of capacity type, market has been segmented as- 1000-2500 MAH, 2600-5000 MAH, 5100-10400 MAH and above 10400 MAH. On the basis of applications, market has been segmented as- smartphones, tablets, media devices and portable wearable accessories.

Regional Analysis:

Currently Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of portable battery market due to the high consumption of smartphones and other portable accessories. Asia-Pacific holds more than 40% of global population and countries in this region are in developing phase, causing more demand for the smart phones, tablets and portable accessories. North America stands as second big market for portable battery market followed by Europe. Currently North America accounts for high of market share and has registered the CAGR of high.

Key players:

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

LG Chem Inc. (South Korea),

BYD Company Ltd. (China),

Duracell International Inc. (US),

China Bak Battery, Inc. (China),

Panasonic Corporation. (Japan),

Mophie Inc. (U.S.),

Energizer Holding Inc. (U.S.),

Simplo Technology Co. Ltd (Taiwan).

Industry News

In October 2015, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd introduces Stripe and band batteries for smart watches.

In September 2015, Sony Corporation launched new CP-S15 portable charger for smartphones and other portable devices

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Asia– Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia

The Middle East& Africa

The report for Global Portable Battery Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of Portable Battery Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global portable battery market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Portable Battery market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment, by application, by technology, by capacity type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global portable battery market

