Green Concrete Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report researches the worldwide Green Concrete market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Green Concrete breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Concrete which is made from concrete wastes that are eco-friendly are called as “Green concrete”.

Asia Pacific is expected to be promising market for green concrete in near future over rapid increment in construction expenditure by governments of India and China. Supportive government policies such as tax reliefs and introduction of foreign direct investment in India to promote infrastructural development are likely to augment the demand for green concrete. Government of India announced 12th Five Year Plan, aims to increase expenditure on infrastructural development in construction of houses, offices, roads and rails. The policy is aimed at regulating norms of foreign direct investment and promotes private public partnerships which are expected to increase demand for construction materials.

Global Green Concrete market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Concrete.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Green Concrete capacity, production, value, price and market share of Green Concrete in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gammon

Wagners

Hanson

Bonded Hudson NY

Metromix

The QUIKRETE Companies

Sika Corporation U.S.

Holcim

Green Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

Recyclable Material

Others

Green Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

Green Concrete Dam

Green Concrete Bridge

Green Concrete Building

Green Concrete Platform

Green Concrete Columns

Green Concrete Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Green Concrete capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Green Concrete manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green Concrete :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

