Jeremy Rees Thomas Offers Detailed Survey Report to Customers

UK, (October 06, 2018) – A major Building Surveyor Cardiff, Jeremy Rees Thomas helps customers make proper decisions about property purchase and make highly informed decisions. He makes detailed reports that have all the issues and solutions explained in a lucid manner.

This Surveyor Bristol offers detailed reports that come along with pictures that mention all the concerns and issues available in the inspection, with very simplistic solutions that customers can easily understand. His Survey Report Newport ensures that customers can get very smooth and easy property buying experience.

Jeremy Rees Thomas inspects residential buildings and then submits details about construction, materials and various defects. His Structural Survey Bristol and Buildings Surveyor Bristol services serve property buyers from high as well as mid-income groups and can easily be afforded.

This Building Surveyor Newport works with customers all through the process and informs them through every step, posting the final report to them via Royal Mail. Customers can get complete information about the properties that they are interested in buying, and avoid time-consuming, expensive repairs in the times to come.

About Jeremy Rees Thomas:

Jeremy Rees Thomas is a top Building Surveyor Cardiff who surveys structural sites and all kinds of residential properties. He founded his Buildings Survey Cardiff business back in 1988, and offers thorough survey reports to customers.

For further information or enquiries, visit http://www.reesthomas.co.uk.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Jeremy Rees Thomas

Unit 2, Talbot Green Business Centre

Talbot Green Business Park

Pontyclun

CF72 9FG

Phone no: 01443 446903

Email: surveys@reesthomas.co.uk.

###