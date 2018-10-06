Safe real-estate investments opportunities available in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Puerto Aventuras

Real estate in Mexico is safer and provides better return on funding than the stock market in case you know where to buy and the way to pick out the best Properties in Cancun.

Cancun is one of the world’s top tourism destinations, which is why it can be a bit hard to find good Properties in Cancun. Notwithstanding (regularly misguided) media portrayals of violence, it’s critical to remember that it remains isolated along the country’s northern border and that millions of human beings from around the world visit Cancun safely each year. If you find good Properties in Cancun, do not hesitate to invest.

Some would-be buyers are discouraged from making the decision to invest in Properties in Playa del Carmen because they are unsure of the rules for buying Properties in Playa del Carmen, but in reality the steps are quite simple. The law states that foreigners who buy Properties in Playa del Carmen within 50 kilometers of the coast must set up a fideicomiso, which is just a three-party fiduciary trust that allows a economic institution to keep the property in your name. As as the rightful owner of the assets and as the handiest beneficiary of the trust, you’re allowed to do what you want with the land, supplied it falls within the local building laws, etc.

Mexico’s Riviera Maya region also boasts incredible occupancy rates, which translates to great opportunities to invest in Properties in Puerto Aventuras, especially in vacation homes that double as income producing Properties in Puerto Aventuras when not in use. Combine this with the fact that the Puerto Aventuras real estate prices are still very low compared to other top beach vacation destinations and it’s easy to see why people are making money in Mexico. You should have good contacts with agents to locate awesome Properties in Puerto Aventuras.

