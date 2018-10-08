Lyons Elite: Offering Reliable Toronto Matchmakers Service

Welcome to Lyons Elite, a reliable matchmaking service where professional marriage minded people meet exceptionally attractive and intelligent matches in a confidential and relaxing manner.

We have helped many Toronto singles find happiness in relationship. Our team combines several years of experience with vitality and enthusiasm born of truly caring about our clients. We leverage internet iinovation to broaden our search and offer clients easy and simple access; but we also welcome you to our office to get to know the people that will work on your behalf.

Your relationship with Toronto Matchmakers begins with a background check. We check you for the benefit of our other clients, and you can rest assured that each one you meet will have passed the same screeningn process. A one on one interaction with your match maker to fully analyze your personality, targets and past experiences.

Founder of Lyons Elite, Emily is known for her ability to find the perfect harmonious blend of beauty, heart and brains. Over the years her high-end event staffing and modelling agency clients have consistently approached her, imploring her to spearhead a high-end dating service. She has been featured extensively in business-related pieces in Forbes, Huffington Post, MAXIM, FHM, NY Post, Globe and Mail, and more

Getting the most compatible individuals together has been the responsibility of matchmakers. Our matchmaking service is easy and efficient. We do all the work. You just show up and be yourself with quality people, predisposed to appreciate you. By placing yourself in the company of like-minded people seeking long-term relationships, you give yourself your best chance for a direct path to happiness and avoid future regrets over missed opportunities or time wasted with the wrong people.

All of our Clients are personally interviewed in-depth before becoming a member. Once you become a Client you will be paired with your own personal matchmaker, who proactively searches on your behalf. We scout our extensive database to find your ideal matches. Each week you will be sent new potential profiles to review. We offer Bronze, Silver and Gold packages to serve you efficiently.

Feedback in anything we do is essential part of our matchmaking process, it’s how we learn and improve. When you use online or even traditional dating, there’s no surety that you will ever know what your date really thought. Sometimes, this can be disheartening. Our professional matchmakers help to break any unknown patterns that may be holding you back.

About the Company:

An upscale matchmaking service, Lyons Elite helps you to find your soulmate. Our matchmaking process involves exceptionally attractive and marriage minded people. Working with our team of Canadian matchmakers means experts will coach you and set you up for dating success.