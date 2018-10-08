Metal Roofing Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by | 2025

A metal roofing is made up of metal pieces or tiles. When metal roofing is properly designed and installed, it can reduce energy consumption, and provide cost savings and immediate return on investment. Metal roofing helps extend the life of the roof and make roofs look beautiful. Metal roofs are available in a broad range of colors, finishes, and gauges that provide beauty improve aesthetics. The disadvantages of metal roofing system is the noise created when the rain hit the roof, and in snowy areas, the tendency of snow to easily fall off the roof and onto pedestrians or property. With benefits ranging from low maintenance to energy efficiency, metal is the foremost roofing material. Metal roofing is recognized for its durability and resistance to harsh weather. Metal roofs provide better protection against wind, hail, ice, snow, and fire.

Metal roofing is lightweight and can be installed on top of the existing roof. Lightweight metal roofing is useful for large and/or old structures, as it helps maintain the overall structural integrity of the building. Despite its lightweight, metal roofing provides improved wind resistance, as compared to other roofing materials, due to its interlocking panels. Metal roofing can consist of a high percentage of recycled material and is 100% recyclable. Additionally, they do not get as hot as asphalt, a commonly used roofing material, as it reflects the heat away from the building in the summer.

Expansion of the construction industry is driving the metal roofing market. Booming construction sector in developing countries and technological advancements boost the adoption of roofing systems, worldwide. China, and India have exhibited higher growth rate as compared to the developed countries in terms of construction and is expected to grow at a prominent rate in the future.

In terms of material type, the metal roofing market has been segmented into copper, zinc, aluminum, tin, and steel. The material used in the metal roofing varies depending on the location. For instance, aluminum roofing is rust-resistant and an excellent option for coastal regions. Steel and aluminum are the most commonly used materials used for metal roofs. Copper roofing has been used around the world for centuries. Copper is a long-lasting metal that in ideal environments can last well over 200 years. Copper roofs are 100% recyclable making them a wonderful green roofing option. Aluminum metal roofs are often recommended for use in coastal climates as they are more resistant to salt corrosion as compared to other metal roofs.

Based on region, the metal roofing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global metal roofing market, due to overall economic growth, increase in urbanization, and rapid industrialization in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace due to growing population and increasing industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructures in the region. China is leading the metal roofing market in Asia Pacific. It is followed by Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

