Page3 Awards organised in association with Sasmira’s Enchanté 2018 ends on a positive note

Mumbai: Recently an initiative was taken by All About Talent (AAT) to promote talent and bring out the best in the fashion industry by organizing Page3 Awards in association with Sasmira’s Enchanté 2018 at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Powai, Mumbai.

Page3 Awards is one the largest Awards, providing a platform for Fashion, Jewelry, lifestyle and Accessory Designers from regional Cities and beyond to showcase their collection, talent, market their creativity and network with clientele from Fashion & Film Industry.

This year the event provided a common platform to the emerging designers and commercially established designers to showcase their talent in front of the eminent fashion designers such as Arfi Lamba, Vaishali Shadangule, Tasneem Merchant, Jhelum Dalvi, Reshma Merchant.

Miss Universe, Bollywood Star Lara Dutta was present as a Guest of Honor. She not only presented the awards but also walked the ramp as a Show Stopper for Gujarat based designer Manuni Vyas. Apart from her, Actor, Eijaz Khan was also present at the event as a special guests. Show was anchored by Siddharth Kannan. Special performances were given by Bollywood Playback Singer, Arko Mukherjee and Voilinist Sandeep Thankur. Shakir Shaikh, Abhimanyu Singh Tomar were the show directors.

Collections shown at the event were from established designers and collections of the graduating batch of Fashion Design students, which was an actual representation of the things which students had learnt during their years of education at SASMIRA. Like previous editions the central theme of the Fashion Collection 2018 is “Stories Retold” and the students had designed their collections picking up inspirations from the various stories that they have been reading & hearing since their childhood. The students had designed Indian; Indo-Western & Western wear collections. These collections had a wide variety of colors, fabrics – especially in the usage of various natural & manmade fiber fabrics; textures and surface ornamentation techniques, etc. It was both nostalgic as well as neoteric in its conception.

Below are the names of winners

1. Visionary Designer of the Year – UMASHREE BY MANUNI VYAS

2. Finest Khadi Designer of the Year – GANDHIAN FAB BY AMIN FARISTA

3. Cosmetic Surgeon of the year – DESIGNER BODYZ BY DR. PARAG TELANG

4. Elite Nutritionist of the Year – SHAYPES BY DT. SARGAM MEHTA

5. Most Popular Destination Spa – SERENA SPA BY HOE

6. Salon based Hair and Makeup Specialist of the Year – MAFIA SALON

7. Most Popular Regional Salon of the Year – SIZZLIN SCIZZORS BY VANISH SHARMA

8. Fastest Growing Beauty Pageant of the Year –GALAXY QUEEN

9. Best Wedding Event Planner of the Year – EVENT FACTORY

10. Most Prominent Makeup Artist of the Year – GLITTERS BY DIPTI SHARMA

11. Unique Makeup Artist of the Year – ARVEEN SANDHU

12. Seasonal Designer of the Year – TERON JITUMONI

13. Trendiest Outfit of the Year – ROMEO JULIET BY RAGHAV SETH

14. In appreciation of your participation – TUSHAR JULES

15. Youth Music Influencer Award 2018 – SANDEEP THAKUR

16. Most Loved Singer of 2018 – ARKO PRAVO MUKHERJEE

17. 2018 Entertainment award winner in Anchoring – SIDDHARTH KANNAN

18. Most Innovative Choreography of the year – ABHIMANYU SINGH TOMAR

19. Smart Event organizer of the year – EOS EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

20. Most Versatile Visual Jockey of the year – VJ NIRAV

21. Best Achievement Award in Animation and Editing – KATCHLIGHT STUDIOS

22. Production and Infrastructure Design of the year – VOLVE

23. Most innovative concept event planner of the year – TEFLA’S

25. Public Relations specialist of the year – FIRST COMMUNICATE MEDIA CONSULTANCY

“The students of SETP – Sasmira work extremely hard throughout their course & come up with great design ideas for their graduating show, which will surely help them make a mark in the fashion industry.” said Dr. U. K. Gangopadhyay, Executive Director of Sasmira.

“The presentation of the final collection with the theme of Stories Retold, gave the students an immense opportunity and challenge to think out of the box and come up with creative ideas which can bring them to the forefront of today’s competitive fashion market.” said Krishnendu Datta, Head of SETP, Sasmira.

Geena Dosanjh & Aseem Singh, Director AAT & Page3 Awards said “This was the 4th edition of Page3 Awards and we are happy that this time we had taken this initiative by inviting students of Sasmira to showcase their creativity along with the stalwarts from the industry. We intend to assist emerging artist by getting proper guidance and give the fashion and lifestyle industry best designers who can be the trend setter. We are in continuous endeavor to build up platforms which can help them to bring their work under limelight, network and keep growing!!!”

About The Synthetic & Art Silk Mills’ Research Association (SASMIRA):

SASMIRA has established itself as a renowned institute in the area of Textiles including Fashion Designing and Apparel Merchandising. The institute is linked to the Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India and aims to develop Technically Sound, Moral, Ethical and Committed Indian Professionals having all-round managerial skills to lead the Indian Textile Industry to World Leader Status and is a cooperative venture of the man-made textile industry and is a multi-purpose, multifunctional research institute to serve its scientiﬁc and technological needs.

About ‘All About Talent’:

‘All About Talent’ AAT – with wide variety of artists, ranging from singers, performers, and some of today’s new and upcoming international talent, is a well-established and growing artist management company offering its talent management services in India and abroad. AAT understands the client’s requirement and offer services which can not only dazzle the event but make it memorable. AAT’s principal aim is to create the Business in Fashion along with Social Values and Page3 Awards offers a viable and elite venue for designers, fashion labels and media with the ability to host full-featured fashion shows which makes AAT to be the best in its business.

