Automotive ECU Market Sales, Demand Supply, Segments, Growth, Drivers and 2025 Forecast Report

This report studies the global Automotive ECU market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive ECU market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

An Automotive engine control unit (ECU) is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the automotive ECU industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese automotive ECU production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Chinese automotive ECU industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international automotive ECU large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product, although after 2012 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese automotive ECU market demand is exuberant, providing a good opportunity for the development of automotive ECU market and technology.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported equipment.

Although automotive ECU brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not enter into this field.

The global Automotive ECU market is valued at 510 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BOSCH

Continental

DENSO

Delphi

TRW

Hyundai AUTRON

Marelli

Mitsubishi Electric

UAES

Weifu Group

LinControl

Troiltec

Hitachi Automotive

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gasoline Automotive ECU

Diesel Automotive ECU

By Application, the market can be split into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehiclee

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive ECU capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive ECU manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive ECU are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive ECU Manufacturers

Automotive ECU Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive ECU Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive ECU market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of content

Global Automotive ECU Market Professional Survey Report 2018

1 Industry Overview of Automotive ECU

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Automotive ECU

1.1.1 Definition of Automotive ECU

1.1.2 Specifications of Automotive ECU

1.2 Classification of Automotive ECU

1.2.1 Gasoline Automotive ECU

1.2.2 Diesel Automotive ECU

1.3 Applications of Automotive ECU

1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.2 Commercial Vehiclee

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 Southeast Asia

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive ECU

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Automotive ECU

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive ECU

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Automotive ECU

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Automotive ECU

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive ECU Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive ECU Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive ECU Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive ECU Major Manufacturers in 2017

4 Global Automotive ECU Overall Market Overview

4.1 2013-2018E Overall Market Analysis

