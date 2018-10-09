Global Image Sensor Market to reach a market size of $22.8 billion by 2022 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Image Sensor Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Image Sensor is expected to attain a market size of $22.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
The CMOS technology was the highest revenue generating segment in 2015, and would be the dominant segment during the forecast period majorly due to its compact nature, low power consumption, and cost-effectiveness, making it ideal for use in various applications. It is used in static RAM, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and other analog circuits such as data converters and highly integrated transceivers.
Image Sensors application segment is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial/defense, medical, and security & surveillance. Consumer electronics was a dominant segment in 2015. The widespread adoption of dual cameras in smartphones would drive the market demand. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) would significantly contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, smarter and compact cameras can be used in effective traffic management, driving the demand for traffic surveillance cameras. Stringent regulatory norms that are targeted to improve road safety for drivers and pedestrians would be a potential driver to the market during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Image Sensor Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Image Sensor have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., e2v Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation and Galaxycore Shanghai Limited Corporation.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-image-sensor-market/
Segmentation
Global Image Sensor Market By Type
CMOS (Complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor)
FSI (Front illumination)
BSI (Backside illumination)
CCD (charge-coupled device)
Global Image Sensor Market By Application
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace & Defence
Healthcare
Industrial
Automotive
Security & Surveillance
Others
Global Image Sensor Market By Geography
North America Image Sensor Market
U.S. Image Sensor Market
Canada Image Sensor Market
Mexico Image Sensor Market
Rest of North America Image Sensor Market
Europe Image Sensor Market
Germany Image Sensor Market
U.K. Image Sensor Market
France Image Sensor Market
Russia Image Sensor Market
Spain Image Sensor Market
Italy Image Sensor Market
Rest of Europe Image Sensor Market
Asia-Pacific Image Sensor Market
China Image Sensor Market
Japan Image Sensor Market
India Image Sensor Market
Taiwan Image Sensor Market
South Korea Image Sensor Market
Singapore Image Sensor Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Image Sensor Market
LAMEA Image Sensor Market
Brazil Image Sensor Market
Argentina Image Sensor Market
UAE Image Sensor Market
Saudi Arabia Image Sensor Market
South Africa Image Sensor Market
Nigeria Image Sensor Market
Rest of LAMEA Image Sensor Market
Companies Profiled
Toshiba Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V
Texas Instruments Incorporated
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Corporation
Apple Inc.
e2v Technologies Inc.
Panasonic Corporation
Galaxycore Shanghai Limited Corporation
