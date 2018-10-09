Maximize Market Research forecasts the total market size of global prosthetic heart valve market is expected to reach USD 8,392 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5 % during the forecast period. The global prosthetic heart valve market in report is segmented by (type, end user region). Further the market by product is segmented by (transcatheter valve, tissue heart valves, and mechanical valve.) – By End User – hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers. By region – North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa

The prosthetic heart valve is a medical device that implants in the heart disease patient who is suffering from the heart failure. The mechanism of this device is that heart valve consists of orifices, which are provided blood flow.

Technology advancement, rising cases of heart valve disorder, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising number of heart diseases, increasing awareness about the diagnosis and availability of treatment for heart valve disorder, strict government regulation would create commercial market opportunities. Furthermore, lack of skilled professional and high cost of development and reimbursement hamper the market growth.

Transcatheter valve and tissue heart valves segment is expected to hold the largest market share during 2018-2026

Transcatheter valve and tissue heart valves segment are expected to reveal exponential CAGR throughout the forecast period due to innovative product launches, and rising cases of heart valve disorder and increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe.

North America held the largest share of the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve market in 2018

The North American region is playing the principal role in the global prosthetic heart valve market due to presence of several leading players. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate future. The presence of innovative medical advanced technology, rising cases of heart valve disorder, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising number of heart diseases in the region.

The key players of the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve market include Abbott, Medtronic, Medical Technology Est., Boston Scientific Corporation, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., Medical Circle, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova PLC., JenaValve Technology, Inc., and Cryolife, Inc.,TTK HealthCare, JenaValve Technology, Inc., LivaNova PLC, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.., Braile Biomédica, SYMETIS, Medtronic, Commonwealth Edison Company, Labcor Laboratórios Ltda., JenaValve, LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY, Braile Biomédica, Colibri Heart Valve, Cardiac Dimensions Inc, Cardiosolutions, Inc., Leman Cardiovascular, Medtentia AB, MitralSolutions, Inc, On-X Life Technologies, Inc, Sadra Medical, Inc., Sorin S.p.A., St. Jude Medical, Inc. ValveXchange, Inc. among others.

There is a sturdy growth in the production as new companies are entering the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve market. For example, in May 2017, a leading medical devices company Abbott announced its intentions to enter the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve market.

In the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve market, Medtronic holds the leadership position due to production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions. In 2018, the company has adopted new product launches, product enhancements, and geographic expansion as its crucial business plans to certify its dominance in this market.

