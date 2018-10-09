Polar Polymers Market Impacting Factor’s Applications from 2018 – 2026

Polar polymers is a polymeric group that contains polar or charged functional groups. They are soluble in water. Polar plastics do not have a fully covalent bond. They have slight imbalance in the electronic charge of the molecule. Polyamide, polycarbonate, poly(methyl metha acrylate), polyvinyl chloride, nylon, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are some of the examples of polar polymers. These polymers have high strength and crystallinity, but lower elongation properties. They also have high inter molecular attraction forces due to the presence of polar-polar bond and high glass transition temperature. Polar polymers help increase interphase adhesion and provide compatibility between polar polymers and polyolefins. They are also ideal with non-polar substrates such as metal, glass, and thermoset rubbers.

Polar polymers are used in various fields such as printing films, adhesives, coatings, packaging, and automotive. Rise in need of improving wetting and adhesion properties of polymer surfaces by incorporating polar groups into the chemically nonpolar surface structure is driving the polar polymers market. Polar polymers are capable of absorbing moisture from the environment. This makes them suitable with other substrates. For instance, nylon is a polar polymer that can absorb 8% to 9% water, which is more than 100 times as much as non-polar PPE/HIPS compounds. Increase in demand for the improvement of physical and mechanical properties of polar resins such as nylon and dacron resins by blending with EPM and EPDM resins is another factor boosting the market. They are widely used in hot melt coatings and adhesives to impart toughness, flexibility, and improved adhesion. Polar polymers are used in the manufacture of drug delivery systems in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, polyacrylamide is a polar polymer that contains less than 0.18% of acrylamide monomers. It is used in soft-shell gelatin capsules for the film-forming purpose. Therefore, increase in demand in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the global polar polymers market.

Polarity of a polymer is an important parameter in the formulation of resins, as polar polymers dissolve better than non-polar polymers. Demand for polar resins such as terpene phenolics is high due to its excellent adhesion and broad compatibility with polar polymers. Polar polymers are capable of working at lower temperatures up to -50oC, thereby providing better adhesion properties. Polar polymers are continuously substituting metals, glass, paper, and other traditional materials in various applications due to their lightness in weight, high strength, and design flexibility. Demand for polar thermoplastics is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period due to the increase in applications of engineered plastics in various fields such as construction, automotive, and industrial manufacturing.

Geographically, the global market for polar polymers can be segregated into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the polar polymers market during the forecast period primarily due to the increase in industrialization and implementation of favorable industrial regulations in developing economies of the region. North America and Europe are comparatively mature regions of the market. The market in these regions is expected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period. Companies in the U.S. are expanding their production capacity of polar polymers in developing economies such as India and China in order to increase their market share in these countries.

