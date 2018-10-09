Silicon Photonics Market – Real-time Info Desired during 2018 – 2023

Global Silicon Photonics Market, By Components (Active Components, Passive Components), By Product (RF Circuit, Optical Engine) By Application (Commercial, Telecommunications, Data Communication, Consumer Electronics) – Forecast to 2023

The silicon photonics market is having rapid growth because of huge investment by technology players in providing solutions to complex problems. Silicon photonics is revolutionizing and transforming the utilization and efficiency of IT infrastructure in every sector. Some silicon photonics based devices may have thermal effect problem, which may hamper the performance of the devices. The largest market for global silicon photonics market is data communication, as the protocol is providing services which is surpassing optical and copper technologies. The government providing financial support and the growing demand for the transference of data is driving the growth of global silicon photonics market.The telecommunication and data communication applications are becoming popular due to the high demand for high-speed data transmission in networking services. Silicon photonics is an emerging technology, which focuses on the definitive goal of providing the microelectronics world with the ultra-large-scale integration of components at a low cost and without any significant changes in their performance.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, global Silicon Photonics Market has been valued at approximately US 1000 Billion by the end of forecast period with approx. 22% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the silicon Photonics market – Infinera Corporation (U.S.),Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.) IBM Corporation (U.S.), Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Finisar Corporation (U.S.), Luxtera Inc. (U.S.), Das Photonics (Spain) among others.

By product segment, Silicon Photonics Market consists of transceivers, active optical cables, optical multiplexer, variable optical attenuators, optical engines, RF circuits, silicon optical modulators, wavelength division multiplexer filters and silicon photo-detector. Silicon photo detectors contain PIN photodiodes that utilize the photovoltaic effect to convert optical power into an electrical current.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that North America region will account for largest market for in silicon photonics market the coming years. This region has very high adoption and investment in the internet of things. The countries contributing high market share of silicon photonics market are China and India because of the explosive population growth and high adoption of smart technologies in these region.

The Europe region is one of the leader in silicon photonics market due to the ongoing use of silicon for developing integrated circuits and the compatibility of silicon photonics technology with the existing fabrication techniques encourages several research institutes and large players in the electronic manufacturing industry to adopt silicon photonics technology.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

