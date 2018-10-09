Weight Loss Management Market Trends 2023

Overview:

Maintaining weight at a healthy level can be problematic for some people because of complex genetic system of the body. Medical condition, lifestyle, and diet, among others are some of the factors that may lead to gaining weight in people uncontrollably. As per World Health Organization, the obese population has multiplied since 1980. In 2014, approximately 13% of the world population, that is, more than 600 million adults were obese. Additionally, obesity is connected to more number of deaths worldwide than underweight. However, obesity is preventable and changes in diet coupled with fitness/physical exercises can help in cutting down extra fat. Severe obesity can be treated through weight loss surgery (Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy).

View sample and decide:

Market views:

Global Weight Loss and Diet Management market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% to reach a market value of USD 2786 Million by 2023.

Drivers and restraints:

The drivers influencing the Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Growth are rise in obese population, marketing strategies of companies, increase in disposable income, reasonable cost of surgeries, and rise in diabetic population, rising health and wellness consciousness among people is also boosting up the demand for Weight Loss & Diet Management Market. According to Childhood Obesity Foundation, 42 million infants and young children were obese or overweight in 2013 and is expected that the number of obese children may alarmingly rise to 70 million by 2025.

There are few restraints that are limiting the market and they are high costs of low-calorie food & beverages, misleading marketing strategies, drastic effects of weight-loss supplements (liver damage), and side-effects of weight-loss surgery (dizziness, nausea, bowel obstruction, and diarrhea).

For the detailed information please follow the link:

Partition of the Market:

The global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market is partitioned according to Diet, Equipment, and Services. With respect to Diet, the market is sectioned into Food & Beverages (Organic Food, Low-Calorie Sweeteners, Low-Calorie Beverages & Diet Soft Drinks, Herbal Tea & Green Tea, and Others), Diet Supplements (Proteins & Fibers, Conjugated Linoleic Acid, and Others). With respect to Equipment, the market is sectioned into Fitness Training Equipment (Treadmills, Benches and Racks, Fitness Monitoring Equipment, Accessories, and Others) and Surgical Equipment. Surgical equipment market is further divided into Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Surgical Equipment (Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy) and Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment (Intragastric Balloon Systems, Endoscopic Suturing Equipment, and Others). With respect to the Services, the market is sectioned into Fitness Centers and Consulting Services.

Geographically the market has been partitioned into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East and Africa. North America is the leading Weight Loss & Diet Management Market and is tailed by Europe.

View the customized report here:

Key players of the market:

The prominent players of Global Weight Loss & Diet Management Market are Kellogg Company (U.S.), Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), Herbalife Ltd. (U.S.), NutriSystem, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Health Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (U.S.), VLCC Healthcare Ltd. (India), eDiets.com (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan).

Scope of the Report:

The report offers an extensive examination of the business by giving the estimations of market potential and gauges with most extreme granularity. Along this, the variables persuasive in affecting the market flow and patterns are examined in detail at the item level. Further, the execution of the market at the territorial and nation level is evaluated and the prospects with high development potential are distinguished and discussed.

The key players in the business are profiled giving bits of knowledge on their money related execution, advertise position and development techniques. Similar investigation on prime strategical exercises of the market players depicting the key advancements like mergers and acquisitions, coordinated efforts and an assessment of the focused condition inside the business are given. The report additionally offers an expansive standpoint of the market alongside proposals from industry specialists on the open doors for speculation action.

What else? Aside from the syndicated report, our in-house group has an aptitude and involvement in planning custom reports to meet your particular research needs and help you in settling on very much educated choices.

