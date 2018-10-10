Air Management System Market Revenue Analysis, Growth Rate, Size, Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2022

Market Highlights:

The Air Management System market is growing rapidly over 6.5% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~$6.55 billion by the end of forecast period.The study reveals that the market of Air Management System is trending in North America region due to the increased in the requirement of Cabin Pressure Control System management as these cabin pressurization and control system are responsible for regulating pressure in the aircraft cabin during flight are driving factor for the Air Management Systems market in this region. The Air Management Systems industry development trends are also analyzed in the marketing channels.

The study also signifies that The Air Management System market is expected to grow at a high rate as safety system plays an important role in maintaining air management system. These system has the feature which is having the quality of efficiency improvement, operation optimization, unplanned downtime reduction and high cost savings. The Air Management System is the important contributors to the comfort on board an aircraft. Air Management Systems is segmented into various types of system, platform, components and market share and growth rate of Air Management Systems. Out of which, the sensors segment is estimated to the highest growth during the forecast period due to the need of various parameters, such as temperature, density, and thickness of ice, among others.

The study indicates that the Air Management Systems business is supplying advanced systems that provide safety, healthy and comfortable environment during flight. Electric and pneumatic systems are installed on a broad array of commercial and military aircraft, both fixed and rotary wing.

key players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Air Management System Market: Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Meggitt Plc (U.K.), Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Liebherr Group (Switzerland), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Dukes Aerospace, Inc. (U.S.), and Aeronamic Aircraft Subsystems (Netherlands) among others.

Segments:

The global Air Management System market has been segmented on the basis of Component, System, Platform, end users and region

Air Management System Market by Component:

Sensors

Valves

Condenser and Evaporator

Air Cycle Machines

Heat Exchangers

Air Separator Modules

Air Mixers

Onboard Oxygen Generation System

Control and Monitoring Electronic units

Other

Air Management System Market by System:

Oxygen System

Fuel Tank Inserting System

Ice Protection System

Engine Bleed Air System

Cabin Pressure Control System

Thermal Management System

Distributed Control Systems

Others

Air Management System Market by Platform:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Other

Air Management System Market by End Users:

Defense And Military

Aircraft And Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Transportation

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Others

Air Management System Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Air Management System Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Among these regions, North America is expected to lead the largest market share in the air management system market during the forecast period. It is due to the increasing demand of air passenger traffic and new aircraft is driving the air management system market. The study reveals that Europe region is also showing the positive sign towards the Air Management System Market. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have shown considerably fair share in the Air Management System Market but will be growing fast in coming time.

Intended Audience

System Security

Air Management System devices and systems manufacturers

Aircraft Manufacturers

Environmental System Manufacturers

Military Service Providers

Regulatory Bodies

Air Management System certification providers

Air Management System lifecycle service providers

Product manufacturers

Research organizations

Technology investors

Continued…

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Marketintroduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Air Management System Market: By Component

1.3.2 Global Air Management System Market: By System

1.3.3 Global Air Management System Market: By Platform

1.3.4 Global Air Management System Market: By End User

1.3.5 Global Air Management System Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

Continued…

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Air Management System Market, By Component

Table 2 Air Management System Market, By System

Table 3 Air Management System Market, By Platform

Continued…

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Air Management System Market: By Component (%)

Figure 3 Air Management System Market: By System (%)

Continued…

