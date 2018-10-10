Cold Insulation Material Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report studies the global Cold Insulation Material market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cold Insulation Material market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Insulation materials are materials or mixtures of materials which lowers the energy losses by retarding the amount of heat loss or gain. The insulation material market is primarily segmented into two broad categories viz. hot and cold insulation material markets. Hot insulation materials are mainly used to insulate piping systems used to transport high temperature substances. Cold insulation material is usually used within temperatures ranging from -275°C to 15°C. Cold insulation material is used in a broad range of applications, including refrigeration, HVAC, oil & gas, and chemical. Among these, oil & gas and chemicals are the main consumers for cold insulation materials. Cold insulation materials also find their application in the construction, automobile, and electronic sectors.

The rapid growth of end-use industries, such as chemicals, refrigeration, HVAC, chemicals, and oil & gas in Asia-Pacific is leading to significant growth of the cold insulation market recently. Moreover availability of feedstock and low costs to set up manufacturing facilities is driving the growth of cold insulation market in the region. Skilled workforce and relatively lower wages aid low cost manufacturing and lower costs of electricity and water are the other reasons for the high growth rate in Asia-Pacific. Government regulations, such as Clean Air Act and Clean Power Plan are also boosting the growth of the cold insulation market. Opacity in political structures in certain countries, such as India, China, and Korea make it difficult for established companies to invest in these markets. China is the fastest-growing country in cold insulation market. Growth in industries, such as, oil & gas, refrigeration, and chemicals is making way for growth of the cold insulation market in China. The current growth rate in China is strong enough to sustain more efficient manufacturing and attractive cold insulation market. It may be expected that in the next five to ten years, chemical manufacturing in China will shift towards the manufacturing of specialty chemicals. Thus, cold insulation market is projected to record strong growth in the next decade as well.

The global Cold Insulation Material market is valued at 4700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Huntsman Corporation

Armacell International Holding GmbH

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Owens Corning

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd

Dongsung Finetec Corporation

Aspen Aerogel Inc.

Bayer Materialscience

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fiber Glass

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Phenolic Foam

Other Materials

By Application, the market can be split into

Refrigeration

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Cold Insulation Material capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Cold Insulation Material manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Insulation Material are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Cold Insulation Material Manufacturers

Cold Insulation Material Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cold Insulation Material Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data,we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cold Insulation Material market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

