Delhi Gate Dwarka – Your Hunt For Affordable Living At Delhi Is Over!

The Delhi Gate Dwarka provides luxurious living apartments at Delhi with amazing features. A fully furnished and attractive society, that will upgrade the standard of your living, without causing any hike in your budget. It also has impressive connectivity with the airport and highways making it a dream residence for many.

Antriksh Group has come up with a new housing society called the Delhi Gate Way at Dwarka that aims to provide luxurious apartments to the middle class at really affordable rates, take a look.

Delhi, October 9th, 2018

The Delhi gate way is a really luxurious development project that is rolling out apartments for sale at cheap rates in Delhi. The best part about the Delhi Gate Dwarka is that it is very close to the Indira Gandhi International airport. Situated just 10 km away from it, the society is also really close to the Dwarka expressway which connects Delhi with the IT hub of Gurgaon.

The Delhi Housing Society has flats from 1 to 4 bhk for everyone. The apartments are completely furnished with top-tier furniture, and the amenities available are too got to be true. You get high-speed internet connection all throughout the day, constant power supply, a multi-layered security system a parking space and a lot more. It also has party and children play zones so that there is a perfect balance of everything in the housing.

It has a really stylish infrastructure that gives the project a competitive design, far better than the traditional buildings around Delhi. The Diplomatic Enclave 2 region is highly suitable for residence owing to the excellent connectivity. So if you want to own a house at the national capital, you should definitely check out the Delhi gate at Dwarka.

