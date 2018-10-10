Drug Delivery Devices Market key market players 2023

Market Overview:

In the year 2018, the Global drug delivery devices Market was valued at USD 1234.76 Billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 1698.89 Billion with a pace of 6.59% CAGR. Drug delivery refers to approaches, formulations, technologies, and systems for transporting a pharmaceutical compound in the body as needed to safely achieve its desired therapeutic effect. Drug delivery technologies are the formulations or devices used to infuse restorative substances in the body through a particular course of organization.

Factors affecting market growth:

Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases (+)

Advances in technology.(+)

The rise in individual therapy, increase in the awareness about drug metabolism among people and need for the control on drug release. (+)

The Fear among individuals regarding injuries and infections during operation, the rise in the cost of development and strict regulatory framework (-)

Market Segmentation:

The Global drug delivery devices market is geographically segmented into

North America

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Europe and the Middle East



Drug delivery market is classified as the basis of Route of administration and facility of use.

On the basis of route of administration, Market is divided as Oral Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery, Tran mucosal Drug Delivery. on the basis of Administration Market is segmented as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care settings, Diagnostic Centers, Other Facilities of Use.

Key players:

Most important industries contributing to the global market are Bend Research, Endocyte, Microchips Inc, Pearl Therapeutics Inc, Presage Bioscience, UCB Group, Genentech Inc, Polymer Factory, Alkermes Inc, BIND Biosciences Incand QLT Inc.

