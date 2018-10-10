Healthier Colorado – Fluoride Project Highlights the Benefits of Water Fluoridation

The public health advocates in Colorado promotes the vital role of water fluoridation in improving the general health of people through accurate information and clear evidence.

[DENVER, 10/10/2018]— Healthier Colorado’s Water Fluoridation Project reveals that fluoride in water greatly contributes to good health, especially in achieving a healthier and stronger set of teeth. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the U.S. Surgeon General, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Dental Association (ADA), and the Colorado Dental Association (CDA) all agree with this assessment.

The Colorado Water Fluoridation website resource adds, “This Colorado discovery now benefits more than 70% of Americans. Healthcare professionals hail it as one of the top public health successes of all time, right up there with seatbelts, car seats for children, reductions in tobacco use, and immunizations.”

Access to Water-Fluoridation Improves Oral Health

Fluoride is a natural mineral that commonly occurs in lakes, rivers, wells, and oceans. Frederick McKay, a Colorado Springs dentist, discovered that fluoride-rich mountain water protects the teeth of residents from tooth decay 90 years ago. McKay spent years researching and proving the dental health benefits of fluoridated water.

Moreover, water fluoridation can prevent painful and chronic tooth decay. This can negatively affect children’s physical, social, and academic development. Kids from low-income families are more susceptible to such health problems because they do not have access to dental care.

Promoting Good Health for All

Healthcare professionals consider water fluoridation as one of the important public health successes.

Healthier Colorado’s Water Fluoridation Project emphasizes that the benefits of fluoridated water extend to people who can afford regular dental visits. Oral health experts say that combined with regular brushing and dental checkups, people can keep their teeth and overall health at its best.

The organization continuously promotes the use of water fluoridation in communities. If the addition of fluoride in tap water stops, Coloradans may experience health issues like chronic toothaches, tooth loss, and other dental emergencies, potentially resulting in social and economic costs.

About Healthier Colorado’s Water Fluoridation Project

Healthier Colorado’s Water Fluoridation Project is a joint effort of organization and agencies that share the same goal: to improve the health and well-being of Coloradans. The online resource provides accurate information about the value of water fluoridation to the public health. For more information, visit http://coloradowaterfluoridation.org today.