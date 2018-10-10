Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to Expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026

Immunoglobulins are highly purified, sterile specific medical therapy solutions containing gammaglobulin G (IgG) in a concentration of 95% or more. These are manufactured from highly refined pool of human plasma collected from at least 100 donors or more. Immunoglobulins can be administered through three different routes: intramuscular, intravenous, and subcutaneous. Intramuscular route of administration is a relatively older method and is not preferred currently, as it is painful. Intravenous immunoglobulin has emerged as a boon in the last few decades for patients with compromised immune system.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market continues to expand at a high growth rate. The market is driven by rise in global prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as primary humoral immunodeficiency (PIDD), multiple sclerosis, immune thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP), autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and Kawasaki syndrome. The global intravenous immunoglobulin market is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years due to technological advancements leading to development of new production and purification methods. Rapid increase in the number of neurological disorders, rise in the global geriatric population, and ever-increasing number of patients across the world have fueled demand for quick and reliable treatment measures. These factors have also driven usage of intravenous immunoglobulin for the treatment of off-label indications. Moreover, increase in investments in research and development of novel products by private and government bodies is likely to propel the market in the near future.

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market has been segmented based on indication, end-user, and region. In terms of indication, the market has been classified into chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), primary humoral immunodeficiency, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), Guillain-Barre syndrome, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN), Kawasaki disease, hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and others. Based on end-user, the global intravenous immunoglobulin market has been divided into hospitals, clinics, and home care. In terms of region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held the largest share of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2017 due to superior health care infrastructure, strong regional economics, rise in reimbursement initiatives, and easy access to advanced technology. The region’s rapidly increasing geriatric population also drives the market. The global population aged 60 and above stood at an estimated 962 million in the world in 2017, accounting for 13% of the total population. This population is increasing at a rate of 3% per year. Currently, Europe has the highest percentage of population aged 60 and over (25%). Rapid aging will occur in other parts of the world as well such as the U.S. and countries in Asia including China and India. Hence, by 2050, all regions across the world, except Africa, will have nearly a quarter or more of their populations aged 60 and above. The global geriatric population is estimated at 1.4 billion in 2030 and 2.1 billion in 2050, and could rise to 3.1 billion in 2100. Large number of patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) in North America also boosts demand for intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). According to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), nearly 83 people per 100,000 in the U.S. suffer from primary immunodeficiency and there are over 5 million undiagnosed cases in the country. The intravenous immunoglobulin market in Europe is witnessing strong growth, attributed to increase in inpatient population and rise in usage of IVIG by end-users such as hospitals and clinics. Developing nations in Asia Pacific such as China and India are poised to be the most promising markets for IVIG in the near future. Key factors for the positive outlook for the market in the region are large underserved patient population, extensive development of health care infrastructure, and rise in emphasis on research and development in the health care sector.

Hospitals was the largest end-user segment of the global intravenous immunoglobulin market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the number of patients opting for hospital treatment rather than standalone clinics. The home care segment is likely to expand at a steady CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2026. This is attributed to various benefits of home care. Patients getting IVIG infusions at home have improved quality of life, as they get better control over day-to-day activities. For instance, IVIG infusions at home care have reduced scheduling clashes for patients.

Major companies operating in the global intravenous immunoglobulin market include Shire plc, ADMA Biologics, Inc., China Biologic Products, Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Octapharma AG, and Sanquin Plasma Products B.V.

