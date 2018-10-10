Organic Electronics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2012 – 2018

Organic electronics represent a highly promising technology that is anticipated to offer enhanced functionality including better interfacing capabilities with biological systems as compared to inorganic materials. Increased biocompatibility of organic materials is leading to biomedical applications such as neuron interfacing. These implementations are opening up unprecedented opportunities for neurophysiology. Due to their low material utilization and simple processing methods, these devices are estimated to emerge as a low-cost alternative to traditional inorganic materials.

The report on the global organic electronics market has been compiled using information from a number of press releases, journals, white papers, presentations, and paid databases. It serves as an essential source for information regarding the market drivers and competitive landscape. For a coherent understanding, it presents the market’s growth across various segments in terms of revenue as well as value.

The global organic electronics market is expected to flourish with the rapid growth of the consumer electronic goods industry. The rising disposable income of consumers coupled with declining prices of electronics is boosting the demand for consumer electronics, thereby fuelling the growth for the global organic electronics market. Moreover, favorable government initiatives and policies are paving way for increasing investments in this market worldwide. Other factors driving the market are increasing application areas and improving performance capabilities of organic electronics.

On the flip side, the low lifetime of these devices is adversely affecting the growth of the market. Furthermore, non-compatibility with conventional goods and lack of robustness are causing potential hurdles for the large scale adoption of organic electronics, thereby restraining the growth of the global organic electronics market. Other factors hampering the growth of the market are complicated fabrication of materials, low electrical conductivity, low water resistance, high development cost, and presence of competent technologies.