Seiko Automatic Japan Made SSA381 SSA381J1 SSA381J Men’s Watch: A Sweet Spot for a Casual Watch which is Sporty

Seiko Automatic Japan Made SSA381 SSA381J1 SSA381J Men’s Watch is classy, dressy elegant and the most pocket friendly watch that one can take into consideration. A bold men’s wrist suitable with the dial of 44 inches and the lug being around 24 inches it is, certainly a chunky piece that one may hold on to. The hefty watch has the famous Seiko 4R57 caliber movement and has a power reserve of 41 hours. The Hardlex display case back displays the famous movement, which is treating to the eyes.

The movement of the SSA series watches like Seiko Automatic Japan Made SSA381 SSA381J1 SSA381J Men’s Watch is thicker because of its power reserve indicator. The power reserve indicator stretches across the dial from 12 to around 4 o’clock. This puts off the symmetry of the dial a little but, based on the press photos that I’m looking at, it doesn’t seem all that bad unless you are an absolute stickler for symmetry and has a texture that contrasts in a neat way with the rest of the racer track finish.

The water resistance of 100 meters lets the owner swim and snorkel without any worries. The hour marker sub dial has a red colour which is easier to see with the slate grey background. The sword shaped hour and minute markers are of stainless steel and so is the full watch. The markers are all luminous, the date window is placed in the four hour position.

The best thing about these new Seiko Automatic Japan Made SSA381 SSA381J1 SSA381J Men’s Watch however, is the price. Prices will begin at under $500, which represents tremendous value for what you get. Seiko watches are often very well crafted for their price and these watches look extremely well-designed. Watches in the Seiko Presage SRPB series will be priced between $425 and $495. The slightly more complex watches in the Seiko. Seiko Automatic Japan Made SSA381 SSA381J1 SSA381J Men’s Watch series will see prices at around $475 to $525. If you are looking for a dressier watch that doesn’t break the bank, these watches should be high on your list for consideration.

Seiko 5 Sport Automatic Men’s Watch is designed simply and classically, which means it will look good for decades to come. And with the workmanship we’ve come to love and expect from Seiko, the watch will certainly last that long if maintained appropriately.

Bottom line: A watch with a handsome profile to make it a true taken to be home. A Seiko Watches for Men with tremendous value for money performance and extremely well crafted and well designed. A dressy watch with the elegance and chic personality of the gentleman.