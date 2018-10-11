Anti-Riot Equipment Market 2018 | Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Overview, and Forecast 2023

This report presents the worldwide Anti-Riot Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A riot is an organized or an unorganized sudden civil disturbance or uncontrolled form of protest induced by a group of violent civilians in the public for various reasons. The consequences of an uncontrolled riot often leads to mass robbery, vandalism, loss of life, arson, civil unrest and economic imbalance.

The participants involved in the riot usually grow in number rapidly as the deployment of insufficiently equipped police forces to minimize the commotion usually fails. Hence, law enforcement officers and riot control personnel equipped with anti-riot equipment are deployed to restrain the fractious civilians and bring order in public places.

Since, unruly civilians use various forms of primitive projectile weaponry such as bottles and bricks to cause damage, riot control personnel are equipped with special anti-riot equipment and body armour in an effort to bring down the proceedings in a controlled and systematic manner. A riot or mass protest is commonly chaotic in nature as innocent civilians get entangled in the commotion which leads to the use of non-lethal equipment only. In rare cases of severity, even lethal equipment is sometimes used.

The market of anti-riot equipment is driven by the need of modernizing a riot control personnel. Early riot personnel were provided basic equipment to subdue the riot, whilst the personnel of today is provided with full body armour, non-lethal offensive equipment, shields and riot control vehicles to help in effectively minimizing chaos.

Numerous governments across the world have progressively stabilized the percentage allocated for military and homeland security spending from the yearly budget paving a way for the improvement of anti-riot equipment market in the upcoming years. Rise in tensions in the borders of the neighbouring countries, increase in the number of protests and rallies around the world owing to unemployment, inflation and other problems affecting the common civilians, communal tensions between two groups of people and other violent public demonstrations are to positively affect the growth of the anti-riot equipment market.

Other than its specific use in controlling riots and protests, anti-riot equipment is also used in specific operations such as sting and undercover operations aiding the market to grow significantly. Other than its usage by the law enforcement officers and riot control personnel, some of the non-lethal and basic anti-riot equipment such as pepper spray can be purchased and used in emergency situations such as for self-defence by the public with a proper license, further augmenting the growth of the market.

The Anti-Riot Equipment market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-Riot Equipment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lamperd

Combined Systems

Taser International

Hagor Industries

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems

LRAD Corporation

Security Devices International

Deenside

Compass International Corp

Senken Group

Paulson Manufacturing Corporation

Beijing Anlong Group

Anti-Riot Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

Defensive Equipment and Weapons

Offensive Weapons

Anti-Riot Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Peacekeeping Personnel

Police Forces

Armed Forces

Private Security

Others

Anti-Riot Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Anti-Riot Equipment Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Anti-Riot Equipment status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Anti-Riot Equipment manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-Riot Equipment :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Anti-Riot Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

