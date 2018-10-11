Baby Drinks Market Report 2018 – Nestle S.A., Nutricia, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Abbott Laboratories

Baby drinks include infant formula baby juice based on fruit juices that are considered for use by children below the age of 3 years. Infant formula is a dried milk product prepared to replace the nutrient content of natural breast milk by rehydration with water. Hectic lifestyle of consumers and increase in number of working women have increased the acceptance of baby drinks in the market. It is a substitute for breast feeding and are increasingly gaining popularity in the developed and developing economies. Moreover, owing to high nutritional content, baby drinks are recommended by pediatricians which would show an increased business trends in the coming five to six years.

Growth in number of working women, increasing birth rate, rising awareness among parents about importance of balanced and correct food for babies, and baby drinks as an alternate for breast milk are the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, declining birth rate in developed countries and popularization of breastfeeding through government schemes may hinder the growth of the market. Growing product portfolio by manufacturers and health & wellness trends might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

The global baby drinks market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and geography. By product type, the market is segmented as infant formula (infant milk, fallow-on milk, specialty baby milk, and growing up milk), and baby juices (concentrated, and ready to drink). Further, the market is segmented by application as less than 6 months, 6 to 12 months, 12 months to 36 months, and others. By distribution channel the market is segmented as large retail, small retail, specialty store, and online.

Based on geography, the global baby drinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Nestle S.A., Nutricia, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Sofina SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. Arla foods, Campbell Soup Company, Hain Celestial Group, and Beingmate Group Co. Limited, among others.

Scope of Baby Drinks Market

Product Segments

Infant Formula

Infant Milk

Fallow-On Milk

Specialty Baby Milk

Growing-Up Milk

Baby Juice

Concentrated

Ready-To-Drink

Application Segments

Less Than 6 Months

6 Months To 12 Months

12 Months To 36 Months

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

