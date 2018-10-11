Blood Screening Market Vendor Landscape, Industry Snapshot, Regulatory Framework By 2024

11 Oct 2018: Global Blood Screening Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Blood is a living tissue made up of liquid, with several proteins and cells suspended in it. It contains red blood cells, circulating fluid, platelets, and white blood cells. It offers nutrition and oxygen to the body cells through arteries, capillaries, and veins. It also helps in removal of carbon dioxide and metabolic waste from the body. Blood screening implies medical procedure wherein blood is inspected for a specific condition or disease. It helps to monitor health issues & diseases and a chronic ailments such as cancer and infections. The facts that propel the growth of the Market include surge in adoption of nucleic acid amplification test (NAT), increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in awareness regarding healthcare, and increase in the number of blood donations. Furthermore, surge in healthcare expenditure, increase in healthcare initiatives by government, and technical developments in blood screening technologies have resulted in the market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as dearth of skilled manpower, high operating costs, and strict regulatory approvals may hinder the market development. The introduction of pathogen reduction technology and microbiology screening & multiplexing are anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the blood screening market. and grow at a significant CAGR of 10.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Blood Screening Market may be analyzed based on technology, product outlook, end users, and geography.

The Market may be explored by technology as ELISA, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), and Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA), Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT), Western Blotting, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). The NAT may be further split into real-time PCR and transcription-mediated amplification (TMA). The “NAT” dominated the blood screening market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to growing number of blood donations, increasing occurrence of transferrable diseases, and growing disposable income with respect to reimbursement for NAT-tested blood. Furthermore, the increasing consciousness about advanced and innovative applications of NAT in disease screening and the growing demand for safe donated blood by patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia, and sickle-cell anemia boost the development of this technology sector. Blood Screening Market may be explored by product outlook as Reagent& kit, and Instrument.

The market may be analyzed based on end user into Blood Banks, and Hospitals. The “blood banks” segment dominated the market in 2016 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to factors such as growing demand for donated blood, rising number of rising awareness regarding the safety of blood, organ transplantation surgeries, growing number of donations worldwide, and development in government funding to charitable trusts.

North America accounted for the major share of the global Blood Screening Industry in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period due to factors such as growing participation of several government associations in screening & transfusion activities and blood donations, and rising adoption of nucleic acid tests (NAT).

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Blood Screening Market include Becton, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Grifols, Dickinson and Company, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

