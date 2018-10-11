Increasing demand for Refurbished Medical Equipment is expected to propel the growth of Asia Pacific Refurbished Medical Devices Market

Refurbishing medical device refers to restoring used system or systems right into a condition of protection and effectiveness comparable to new consisting of moves together with restore, transform, replace and an alternative of worn parts with precise additives. Refurbished products do not regulate any product specification like remanufactured products, for that reason requiring no precise approval to market the refurbished merchandise in unique international locations. Refurbished medical devices constitute the aftermarket of used medical devices worldwide. As consistent with well known definition, refurbished gadgets keep a spot market which is different from remanufactured and used gadgets market.

Refurbished medical devices are turning into an attractive opportunity for a maximum of the hospitals and diagnostic facilities. in recent times most of the diagnostic, recuperation, and patient monitoring medical device together with AEDs, defibrillators, ECGs, important sign video show gadgets, pulse oximeters, spirometers, ventilators, IV pumps, and respiration gadgets may be obtained as the refurbished tool at a reduced charge.

Asia-Pacific Refurbished medical devices market changed into worth $1.72 billion in 2018 and envisioned to be developing at a CAGR of 13.17%, to attain USD 3.2 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The refurbished medical devices market is predicted to witness great growth at some point of the forecast period due to a massive affected person population base laid low with persistent diseases inclusive of most cancers and cardiovascular sicknesses global and a growing demand for low-price medical devices due to budget constraints in developing countries. In addition, the factors including an increasing number of private hospitals which buy refurbished gadgets because of price range constraints, destructive compensation situations for diverse scientific remedies, and growing tasks taken by way of the main clinical device producers to establish refurbished centers in developed and growing nations have fueled the demand for the refurbished system.

But, reluctance to purchase refurbished medical devices due to the lack of knowledge about the blessings of those devices and shortage of standardization of guidelines related to the sale and use of refurbished medical devices impede the market growth.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography the market is analyzed underneath various areas particularly, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. China is dominating the refurbished medical devices market in this location and expected to preserve its dominance over the forecast period.

Some of the key firms dominating the market include Siemens Healthcare systems, First Source Inc., DMS Topline, Radio Oncology Systems Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, DRE Inc., and Block Imaging International Inc., Integrity Medical systems Inc., Everx Pvt Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Agito medical A/S and Soma Technology.

Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

