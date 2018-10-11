Leaf Vegetable Seeds Market Growth, Forecast 2023

The Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Market was worth USD xx billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx billion by 2023. In everyday consumption of food, vegetables play a crucial role for the humans as a part of savoury meal. With the growth in population globally, there is huge requirement for the food. But due to busy lifestyles, changing climates and lack of awareness people are getting unhealthy and unfit. So, there is high demand for the leafy vegetables because of rich nutrition and high fibre content. Among all the vitamins in the leafy vegetables, vitamin K levels are particularly notable.

Leafy vegetable seeds include spinach, lettuce, and others seeds. With the high demand for the leafy vegetables, there is huge scope for seeds. Due to the advance technologies and increasing research activities, hybrid leafy vegetables seeds are being developed that gives desired characteristics and products for the plants. These seeds also have better resistance to insects and diseases, and possess a longer shelf life. The Leafy vegetables are also called as salad seeds or potherb seeds. There are different types of leafy vegetable seeds such as general leaf vegetable seed, heading leaf vegetable seed and spicy leaf vegetable seed.

Factors like demand for leafy vegetables, innovative practices in the seed production, growing people health awareness owing to the demand for nutritional food, high profitability margin, advent of modernization of agriculture, high yield improvement by the development of the hybrid seeds, favourable government policies in the agriculture, rise in population owing to the demand for the food, high investments by the government organizations and private companies, and technology advancements in the agriculture sector are propelling the growth of the Global Leaf Vegetables Seeds Market. But factors like lack of awareness among the farmers and high cost hybrid seeds are hampering the market growth.

The Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Chenopodiaceae, Cruciferae, Umbelliferae, Compositae, Amaranthaceae and others. Based on the type, the market is segmented into general leaf vegetable seeds, heading leaf vegetable seeds and spicy leaf vegetable seeds. Depending on the Application, the market is segmented into farmland, greenhouse and others. The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. In 2017, Asia-Pacific led the Leaf Vegetables Seeds Market in terms of both value and capacity due to the various factors such as increase in per capita income, presence of large agricultural land, growing demographics and rising awareness among people regarding health and fitness. However, the North America region is projected to have the high CAGR during the forecast period due to presence of market leaders in this region.

Major players in the Global Leaf Vegetable Seeds Market are Monsanto, Bayer Crop Science, Horticulture Seeds, Rijk Zwaan, Syngenta, Jiangsu Seeds, Enza Zaden, Bejo, Limagrain, and Takii.

