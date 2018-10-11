Liquid Feed Market Growth, Forecast 2023

The Global Liquid Feed Market has been estimated at USD 5.21 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.74 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Liquid feed is a mixture of raw materials and supplements, sourced from either plants or animals and various industries as by-products and fed to the livestock. Urea, fats, vitamins, trace minerals etc. are the ingredients required to manufacture liquid feed. Liquid feed has become an essential part of the globally increasing meat production industry.

Liquid feed is being used by the farmers since long time. The end consumers of liquid feed are ruminants, pigs, poultry, fish, etc. Liquid feeds and supplements are formulated to effectively provide energy, protein and other essential components for optimum animal growth Urea is the most widely used ingredient accounting for around 60% of the market share.

The major drivers of the market are increased rate of consumption of meat and meat products increased availability of liquid by-products, product cost effectiveness, increase in population and growth in processed meat consumption. Easy availability of raw materials is also driving the market by maintaining steady supply and increase production capacity. Main restraints of the market are Increase in cost of important raw materials like soybean, maize. Concerns over product viability is also hindering the market

Global market for Liquid feed is segmented into ingredient type, animal type and geography. Each of these are further sub-segmented as follows: Ingredient type- Urea, Phosphoric Acid, Vitamins, Trace Minerals, Fats, Others and Animal type- Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others. Ruminant is the major consumer segment of liquid feed followed by poultry feed. The most widely used ingredient is Urea in liquid feed market.

Geographically global market for Liquid feed is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East and Africa. North America is the largest producer and consumer of liquid feed followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is showing the fastest CAGR. Growth is high in the emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil due to increasing income levels and rising per capita meat consumption.

Quality Liquid Feeds and Archer Daniels Midland are the most active companies and adopted research, investment and acquisition as the growth strategy. Other major companies in the market include Cargill Inc., Westway Feed Products, Grain corp. Ltd., Liquid Feeds international, Midwest Liquid Feeds, Cattle-Lac Liquid Feed, Agridyne LLC, Ridley Corporation Ltd, Master feeds and Revering (Australia) Pty Ltd.

