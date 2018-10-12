Automotive Body Parts Market Report 2018 – BMW, Delphi Corporation, Denso Corp, Exide

Automotive body parts are the components that make up the outer and interior of an automobile. These parts come in all shapes & sizes, and are eminent for vehicle-safety along with design artistic point of view. The industry is observing swift changes due to constant innovations in materials used that are alloys, fiber, plastics, composites, and light weight metals. Passenger safety and governing changes in emissions strictly influence the automotive body parts market.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/automotive-body-parts-market-report/request-sample
The global automotive body parts market is primarily driven by increasing automotive production, and strict government regulations regarding drivers’ safety. Though, high cost of these parts may act as the major hindrance for the market growth. Moreover, advancement in technology and ongoing R&D in automotive sector are expected to bring profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.
The global automotive body parts market is mainly segmented into type, vehicle type and geography. The segmentation by type comprises brake parts, starters & alternators, filters, lighting equipment, wheels, exhaust equipment, spark plugs, and others. By vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).
Based on geography, automotive body parts market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market includes BMW, Delphi Corporation, Denso Corp, Exide, Johnson Controls, Inc., Toyota, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch AG, Dana Holding Corporation, and ArvinMeritor, Inc. among others.
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/automotive-body-parts-market-report
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Automotive Body Parts Market with respect to major segments such as type, vehicle type
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Automotive Body Parts Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Automotive Body Parts Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of Global Automotive Body Parts Market
By Type
Brake Parts
Starters & Alternators
Filters
Lighting Equipment
Wheels
Exhaust Equipment
Spark Plugs
Others
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/automotive-body-parts-market-report/request-customization
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest Of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-848-487-8760
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com
Leave a Reply