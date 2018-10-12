Industrial Fasteners Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 5.50% by 2023 | Global Key Players – Standard Fasteners Ltd, Dokka Fasteners AS, Kova Fasteners Pvt. Ltd, Lisi Group, NIFCO INC

The Industrial Fasteners Market was worth USD 76.23 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 123.41 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.50% during the forecast period. The development is in light of its expanding usage in different end-use businesses including aerospace, electronics, automotive and machinery. They are used in the production of industrial controls, furniture and consumer appliances, medical equipment, engines, and wheels and suspension system. Industrial fasteners including bolts, screws, and nuts are used to join or fix at least two objects together. These products are foreseen to witness huge demand over the up and coming a very long time as they increment the strength of the joined parts, and can be used on various types of substrates, for example, metals and plastics.

Access sample copy of this report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM03650

Industrial Fasteners Market Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Precision Castparts Corp, Standard Fasteners Ltd, Dokka Fasteners AS, Kova Fasteners Pvt. Ltd, Lisi Group, NIFCO INC, Alcoa and ITW Innovation center. These leading organizations are concentrating on increasing their presence in the global market through strategic initiatives including mergers & acquisitions.

The Industrial Fasteners Market is segmented as follows-

By Product:

Aerospace grade

Externally threaded

Other standard fasteners

By Application:

MRO

Construction

Automotive OEM

Machinery OEM

Other OEM

By Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-fasteners-market

Industrial Fasteners Market Application Outlook:

Other OEM was the leading section and was esteemed at USD 20.76 billion in 2015. Other OEM applications incorporate electronics, electrical, aerospace and defence applications. Expanding R&D in the defence & aerospace division combined with rising interest for shopper hardware is foreseen to fortify product demand throughout the following years. Construction is anticipated to witness significant development over the figure time frame, because of urbanization, populace development, and government infrastructural design.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

To avail discount, please click on the link @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/CM03650

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact:

Crystal Market Research

Judy

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com