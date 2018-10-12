Mason Color Works, Inc. To Exhibit Cobalt Nucleating Compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s Annual Technical Conference and Expo

Coloring Your World Since 1842

East Liverpool, OH, October 09, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21- 24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta­ Silicate, 6330 Cobalt Aluminate and 6370 Cobalt Aluminate.

When cobalt compounds are incorporated into a prime dip coat, it strengthens metals, controls grain sizing and extends the lifespan of investment cast parts.

For over 50 years, Mason Color Works has been a pioneer and leader within the investment casting industry. Their cobalt compounds are utilized worldwide in various industries who manufacture products such as golf clubs, automotive engines, medical implants, aerospace engine blades and turbines.

“Our cobalt products have been formulated to help manufacture a durable, long lasting, finer grained surface component, and we are looking forward to discussing them at the ICl’s Conference. The ICI is a prestigious manufacturers’ trade association, striving to promote the investment casting industry and advance the technology and product quality. The Annual Technical Conference and Expo features top suppliers of the investment casting industry, and we are proud to stand with them.” said Carol Mason, President of Mason Color Works.

About Mason Color Works

Trusted since 1842, Ohio-based Mason Color Works is a leading manufacturer and global provider of inorganic ceramic pigments and cobalt products for investment casting. Lines of business include a wide range of specialty market applications including ceramic stains, plastics, vinyls, acrylics, powder coating, refractory additives, body stains and pool colors. With a focus on quality and customer service, Mason Color Works is dedicated to the continuation of the highest industry standards. Visit masoncolor.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Carol Mason

President

Mason Color Works

East Liverpool, OH 43920

330-385-4400

http://www.masoncolor.com/