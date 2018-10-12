Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market: 2018 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and 2025 Forecast

QY Research Groups has announced the addition of the “Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2025” report to their offering.

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) is widely used for mail-order pharmacy services and non-mail pharmacy services. The most proportion of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) is for non-mail pharmacy services, and the revenue in 2017 is about 313 billion USD. The trend of mail-order pharmacy services is increasing.

The Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market 2018 to 2025 renders deep perception of the key regional market status of the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry on a global level that primarily aims the core regions which comprises of continents like Europe, North America, and Asia and the key countries such as United States, Germany, China and Japan.

The report on “Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market” is a professional report which provides thorough knowledge along with complete information pertaining to the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) industry a propos classifications, definitions, applications, industry chain summary, industry policies in addition to plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, etc.

The major players in global market include

CVS Health (CVS)

Express Scripts

OptumRx (UnitedHealth)

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Prime Therapeutics

Medimpact Healthcare

Magellan Health

BC/BS

Vidalink

Sea Rainbow

Cachet

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Mail-order Pharmacy Services

Non-mail Pharmacy Services

USA region is enjoying the largest market share of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), with a market share nearly 97% in 2017. EU is the second place of Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM), enjoying market share nearly 2% in 2017.

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

Report Includes:-

The report cloaks the market analysis and projection of “Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market” on a regional as well as global level. The report constitutes qualitative and quantitative valuation by industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from industry experts along with their most recent verbatim and each industry manufacturers via the market value chain.

The research experts have additionally assessed the in general sales and revenue generation of this particular market. In addition, this report also delivers widespread analysis of root market trends, several governing elements and macro-economic indicators, coupled with market improvements as per every segment.

Table of Contents



1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 2

1.2 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 3

1.2.1 United States Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.2 EU Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.3 China Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.4 Japan Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.5 India Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Status and Outlook 8

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Status and Outlook 9

1.3 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market by End Users/Application 9

1.3.1 Mail-order Pharmacy Services 11

1.3.2 Non-mail Pharmacy Services 12

2 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Competition Analysis by Players 13

2.1 Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Revenue by Players (2017-2018) 13

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 16

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 16

2.2.2 Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Players Headquarters and Established Date 17

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 18

2.2.4 Development Trends in Future 19

…

