Reverse Shoulder Anthroplasty Market Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2024

Anthroplasty is a surgical reconstruction that relieves a patient from pain by regaining or reconstructing the original movement of damaged or degenerated joint. In case of reverse shoulder anthroplasty, the artificial parts are attached in reverse i.e., the socket to the bone of upper arm and glenoid ball to the shoulder blade. This reversal of joint has unique mechanical advantage. Reverse shoulder anthroplasty is employed in patients with severe arthritis, large glenohumeral fracture or rotator cuff arthropathy, or failure of normal total shoulder anthroplasty i.e., revision surgery. Reverse shoulder anthroplasty is performed with the primary goal of reducing pain and the secondary goal of improving the overall strength, motion and thereby the function of joint. The successful surgical procedure results in improved shoulder function due to change or replacement in joint position which completely removes arthritis and rotator cuff tear. The patient experiences substantial improvement in shoulder function, with the ability to raise the arm overhead and increase in range of motion of shoulder.

Major players in the global reverse shoulder anthroplasty market have various advantages such as, technologically advanced prosthesis, to ensure success of the surgeries. The market is driven by extensive research and development for improvement of the biological fixation and wear of the implant, increasing demand from health care professionals across the world for advanced implants, and rising focus of market players to provide quality products with enhanced properties responsible for anchorage and orientation of the implant to aid the shoulder function after anthroplasty. There is no other anthroplasty procedure available for patients with large rotator cuff tear. Hence, demand for reverse shoulder prosthesis is rising exponentially. However, loosening of glenoid component, post-surgical complications such as risk of allergy, blood clots, and permanent pseudo paralysis are some factors restraining the global reverse shoulder anthroplasty market.

The global reverse shoulder anthroplasty market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, treatment, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into humeral socket and stem, body and liners, glenospheres, and attachment devices such as baseplate and screws. Based on end-user, the reverse shoulder anthroplasty market has been segmented into hospitals and orthopedic clinics. In terms of treatment, the market has been classified into arthritis, large rotator cuff tear, revision surgery, and others (severe glenohumeral fracture).

Rising incidence of shoulder injuries and arthritis across the world, worldwide acceptance of and technological advancements in reverse shoulder anthroplasty, and availability of better surgical facilities are some of the factors attributed to the high growth of the global reverse shoulder anthroplasty market. Expanded surgeon adoption and medical education for reverse shoulder anthroplasty, and trabecular metal technology are expected to fuel the growth of the global reverse shoulder anthroplasty market. Despite technical advances in reverse shoulder anthroplasty, higher complication rate limits the spread of the procedure across the globe. However, the unmet need of anthroplasty for revision surgery and severe rotator cuff damage are responsible for increase in interest of manufactures.

In terms of region, the global reverse shoulder anthroplasty market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising awareness and acceptance of new techniques and increasing adoption. North America dominates the global reverse shoulder anthroplasty market due to factors such as new and technologically advanced products being introduced in market, significant investments in research and development of advanced products, and increasing demand from patients for better health care facilities.

Key players in the global reverse shoulder anthroplasty market are DePuy Synthes, Wright Medical Technology, Zimmer-Biomet, Exactech, Anthrex, FH Orthopedics, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Evolutis, and Stryker Corporation.

