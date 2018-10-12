Welding Consumables Market by Product, Application and Region | Industry Trends & Forecast, 2017-2024

The global Welding Consumables Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the welding consumables market includes Corodur Fülldraht GmbH, Daihen Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, ESAB, Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Air Liquide, Voestalpine Böhler Welding Group GmbH, Kiswel Inc., Kobe Steel, Ltd., Obara Group Inc., Promax Welding, Royal Arc Electrodes Limited and Vorarc Welding CC. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rise in the automobile and construction industry is the prime factor fueling the growth of the global welding consumables market. Additionally, ongoing industrialization and rapid urbanization in developing countries are the factors leading to the rise in construction projects, which in turn is raising the demand for welding consumables across the various sector. The oil & gas industry is projected to be a major end-user of welding consumables. Rehabilitation of existing oil infrastructure and construction of new pipelines and gas manufacturing facilities are likely to increase due to rising demand for oil and gas in the energy markets globally. On the flip side, the dearth of skilled labor in manufacturing industries along with the high labor cost is expected to act as a restraint to global welding products market.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter's five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis.

Market Segmentation

The broad welding consumables market has been sub-grouped into product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Stick Electrodes

• Solid Wires

• Flux-Cored Wires

• Saw Wires & Fluxes

• Others

By Application

• Automotive & Transportation

• Building & Construction

• Marine

• Power

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for welding consumables in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

