Analysis and Assessment on PP Preforms Market by TMR

The PP preforms market is expected to be stable during the forecast period. The PET preforms market is restraining PP preforms market in terms of market share. The refrigerator bottles and baby feeding bottles are commonly made up from the PP preforms. The PP preforms are very expensive than PET preforms and not used for the FMCG product containers. The consumer for plastic preforms is approaching towards PP preforms for the need of heat resistance properties.

The temperature of filling liquid in PET container is up to 70 degrees Celsius, while the temperature of filling liquid in PP containers is up to 80 degrees Celsius. The growth in food and beverages industry and baby feeding products industry are driving the PP preforms market. The bottles made from the PP preforms are in semi-clear or translucent in nature. The PP preforms is used in the dairy industry for the manufacturing of containers for milk, curd, yogurt, and other products.

The customer need of seeing the product in the bottle is not satisfied by the PP preforms, due to which the PP preforms are not used for the consumer product bottle packaging. The PP preforms making process is expensive than PET preforms processes due to which the manufacturer is showing reluctance in the PP preforms manufacturing.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global PP preforms market during the forecast period. As the economic powerhouses in the Asia Pacific, China, and India are expected to become the largest manufacturer and supplier of PP preforms for Asia Pacific region. As the high concern about plastic recycling and plastic pollution, Europe is planning to reduce the usage of PP preforms for containers manufacturing. The PP preforms market in North America is expected to witness drop during the forecast period, due to the development of high performing PET preforms as compared to PP preforms. The MEA and Latin America are showing sluggish growth during the forecast period.