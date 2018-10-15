How you can make your SMS call-to-action more effective?

The most important element of any text messaging campaign is call-to-action. A well-planned Bulk SMS call-to-action is required in order to get the audience to do what you want them to perform? Do you wish people install your mobile app in their android or apple phones? Fill out a form for the survey? Donate blood? Opt-in to your SMS updates?

If you’re new or you have launched so many campaigns but didn’t receive the results as expected and want to improve it, check out our given tips.

1. Select a memorable keyword

An SMS keyword is useful to opt-in to your subscribers’ list, retrieve information or initiate a text conversion. A keyword should be short, and related to your brand or marketing campaign like PIZZA, FREE, SALE, FESTIVE, DISCOUNT, BUZZ, COKE etc.

2. Highlight your keyword and its shortcode while advertising

While promoting your call to action don’t forget to make your keyword and short code bold, all caps or highlighted in some way. Avoid using quotation around the keyword, since your targeted audiences actually text it as well.

3. Add a compelling promotional offer or incentive

What’s inside in it for them? If you want to generate a lead from them or drive them to take action, give a reason to respond for ‘more information’ also offer them a free giveaway, a big discount or a chance to win a lucky draw? Such things give people a respond to take action.

4. Integrate it with other marketing channels

You wish to more and more people will respond to your text call-to-action. Include a CTA and number on printed ads, tv commercials. Billboards, direct mails. Adding a different keyword on each channel will help you to find out which one is more effective!

5. Make sure CTA is visible

Preview your drafted advertisement and check out the placement of your call-to-action. Does it stand outrightly? Can readers will able to see it? Or it is buried in small font at the bottom of the page? If you’re promoting it through radio, repeat it many a time, in the case when people miss it the first time. If you’re doing a video, keep it persistent throughout the video.

6. Follow call-to-action guidelines

Before adding a call-to-action on bulk SMS gateway provider platform recheck you have followed all the guidelines given by the US. Wireless communications industry who audits shortcode text SMS programs. You can review CTIA shortcode monitoring handbook for the guidelines on what to include when promoting your text messaging call-to-action.

So, we hope you follow all given tips to improve your call-to-action effectiveness. As we have already discussed CTA is a fire-sure way to get responses from your targeted customers and every marketer be it a new or existing leader in the market, they should add a call-to-action in the products or services campaigns.