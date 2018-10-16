Global Airships Market is estimated to reach $304 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2016 to 2024. Airships are self-powered, steerable aircraft which navigates through the air. They contain large air bags inflated with a gas with gas, which is less dense than the surrounding air.

These airships are highly used for advertising and covering sports events, among others.

Apart from this, airship also has applications in transporting cargo, and military purpose.

Surge in need for continuous surveillance, and low operational cost are the major factors driving the global airships market. Moreover, increased usage of airships in advertisement, due to its ability to stay up in the air has also supplemented the growth of the market. However, risky operation due to use of hydrogen gas which is highly inflammable may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, luxury airships for commercial tours and hybrid airships would provide several growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global airships market is bifurcated on the basis of structure type, application and geography. By structure type, it is further segmented into rigid, semi-rigid and non-rigid. By application, the market is segmented into commercial tours, surveillance, research, cargo transport and others.

Geographically, the global Airships market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players of global airships market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airborne Industries Inc., Hybrid Air Vehicles Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies, GEFA-FLUG GmbH, Information Systems Laboratories Inc., Shanghai Vantage Airship Manufacture Co. Ltd., Skyship Services Inc. and RosAeroSystems s.r.a., among others.

Scope of Airships Market

Structure Type Segments

Rigid

Semi-Rigid

Non-Rigid

Application Segments

Commercial Tours

Surveillance

Research

Cargo Transport

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

