Middle-East And Africa Pest Control Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

The basic definition of pest control is that it is the regulation and management of different biological organisms that are harmful for human population either directly or by adversely affecting human activities. Common pests such as termites, cockroaches and certain reptiles affect the humans daily by interfering in agricultural, industrial and residential activities. For ensuring a hygienic lifestyle where the interference of pests is minimal, pest control management is carried out. Additionally, pest control is an important market in developing regions trying to maximise efficiency in their production activities.

Middle-East and Africa Pest Control Market was worth USD 1.52 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, to reach USD 2.050 billion by 2023.

The main aim of pest control is minimizing the effect of organisms that adversely affect human production activities without changing the balance of the ecosystem too much. Pest control is relevant in the agricultural as well as the industrial sectors with stakes also being in domestic situations. Developments in the pest control industry include bio-degradable pesticides whose ecological footprint is comparatively less.

The main drivers of the Middle-East & Africa pest control market are prevalence of high global temperatures and rise in economic activity. The middle-east region is one of the most economically active regions in the world, whereas Africa has the highest mean temperatures across the year. The elevated temperature leads to pests, especially insectsthriving in abundance in the region. This creates a high demand for efficient and cost-effective pest control in the region. The region is still underdeveloped compared to the global markets, with Middle-East being the exception. This is the constraint for the region, along with inflated costs faced by customers and challenges faced by the companies due to lack of technological advancements.

The Middle-East & Africa Pest Control market is broadly classified into Chemical, Mechanical and Biological Control based on the type of pest control. Based on application, they are classified into Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural and Residential Control. They are also divided based on the type of pest into Termites, Insects, Rodents and Wildlife. Based on geography, the Middle-East and Africa market is classified into Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE and many others. The region has the smallest market share as well as a low CAGR rate of just above 5.1% which is just under the global average.

Some of the major players dominating the market in the region, by their products and services include Ecolab, Rollins, Rentokil Initial, Service Master Global Holdings, Massey Services, Arrow Exterminations, Sanix Incorporated, Asante and Dodson Brothers Exterminating Company.

