Streaming Devices Market to Reach USD 19.34 billion with impressive 19.89% by 2023

Market Trend Outlook

The Streaming Devices Market was worth USD 3.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 19.34 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.89% during the forecast period. Streaming media devices are particularly intended to play, stream and control video-sharing sites, for example, Hulu, You Tube and Netflix. This media gadget empowers the clients to interface the video show gadget to the web keeping in mind the end goal to effectively get to web based steaming substance. Streaming media tools permit the on-request or constant introduction and dispersal of sound, video and sight and sound substance over a correspondence channel, for the most part a devoted IP system or web oversaw by an office supplier. With the presentation of spilling media, there is no compelling reason to stack a record to play it, in light of the fact that the media is coordinated in a steady stream of projects; therefore, client can play the media as it arrives. Clients have the capacity to turn around, stop or forward the streamed document, as the client can guarantee with a downloaded record. Streaming media has had a vital influence in mixing web involvement for the two ventures and people.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Google, Inc., Microsoft, Sony Corporation, Roku, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., LG Electronics, Inc. and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Game Consoles

Media Streamers

Smart TV’s

By Application:

Gaming

Real-time Environment

Social Networking

E-Learning

Web Browsing

By End User:

Commercial

Residential

By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Table of Contents

11. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. south America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

