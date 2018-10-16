TP-Link Archer MR400 VS MR200

Many people know TP-link WiFi router because TP-link WiFi routers are very popular due to the good price and reliable performance. Following the market demand for 4G Routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html), TP-Link also presented many 4G WiFi routers to the markets. TP-link Archer MR400 and MR200 are two hot TP-Link 4G Routers with SIM card slot and Ethernet ports(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/tp-link.html). With the similar name, you may don’t know what the difference between the TP-link MR200 and MR400 is. We will compare the Archer MR400 and MR200 to find the answer.

TP-link Archer MR200 VS MR400 Appearance

The TP-link Archer MR400 and MR200 are both desktop routers. If you let them stand together, you can’t tell which one is Archer MR400 or MR200. They use the same model design. On the top, there are some indicators for power, WAN, LAN, WiFi, and Signal with the new TP-link logo. On the back, there are two external antennas, 4 LAN ports (RJ45 Ethernet port), one of which is for both LAN & WAN. On the left side of the LAN ports, there is the plug for power and power on/off button. On the right side of the Ethernet ports, there is WPS reset button and WiFi on/off button with the SIM card slot. They both use the standard SIM card. If you are using Micro SIM or Nano SIM, the manufacturer TP-link offers the Micro to Standard SIM adapter and NANO to Standard SIM adapter.

Archer MR400 VS MR200 Specifications

From the appearance, we can see the TP-link MR200 and MR400 are very similar. Seems when they are produced, they are using the same design model. Then let’s have a comparison of the TP-link Archer MR400 Specs and MR200 Specs:

Model: TP-link Archer MR400

Product type: 4G Router with SIM card slot and Ethernet port(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html)

Category: LTE Cat.4

Chipset: Qualcomm MDM9207

LTE Data rates: DL 150Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands

* 4G: FDD-LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20 (2100/1800/2600/900/800MHz)

TDD-LTE B38/B39/B40/B41 (2600/1900/2300/2500MHz)

* 3G: DC-HSPA+/HSPA+/HSPA/UMTS B1/B8 (2100/900MHz)

* 2G: EDGE/GPRS/GSM Quad Band (850/900/1800/1900MHz)”

WLAN

* IEEE 802.11ac/n/a 5GHz, DL to 867Mbps

* IEEE 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, DL to 450mbps

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: n/a

Antenna : 3 Internal Wi-Fi Antennas,

2 Detachable External 4G LTE Antennas”

Buy Antenna: TP-link MR400 external antenna

App management: TP-Link Tether APP

SIM Size: Standard SIM

Battery: No

Dimensions: 202 x 141 x 33.6 mm

Interfaces:

* 3 x 10/100Mbps LAN Ports

* 1 x 10/100Mbps LAN/WAN Port

* 1 x SIM Card Slot

Datasheet: TP-Link Archer MR400 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual: TP-Link Archer MR400 Manual(PDF)

Other features: Traffic Control, Dynamic IP/Static IP/PPPoE/PPTP(Dual Access)/L2TP(Dual Access), Access Control, Local Management, Remote Management, DHCP, Port Forwarding, Dynamic DNS, VPN, Access Control, Firewall, Supports IPv4 and IPv6, IPSec VPN

Firmware download: Archer MR400 Firmware

Driver: Archer MR400 driver

Reviews: TP-link Archer MR400 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/tp-link-archer-mr400-ac1350-4g-lte-router-review/)

Price/USD: 369.00

——————————————————————————

Model: TP-link Archer MR200

Product type: 4G Router with SIM card slot and Ethernet port

Category: LTE Cat.4

Chipset: MediaTek MT7620A

LTE Data rates: DL 150Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

* 4G: FDD-LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20 (2100/1800/2600/900/800MHz) &

TDD-LTE B38/B39/B40/B41 (2600/1900/2300/2500MHz)

* 3G: DC-HSPA+/HSPA+/HSPA/UMTS B1/B8 (2100/900MHz)

* 2G: EDGE/GPRS/GSM Quad Band (850/900/1800/1900MHz)”

WLAN

* IEEE 802.11ac/n/a 5GHz, DL to 433Mbps

* IEEE 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz, DL to 300mbps

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: n/a

Antenna: 3 Internal Wi-Fi Antennas,

2 Detachable External 4G LTE Antennas

Buy Antenna: TP-link MR200 external antenna

App management: TP-Link Tether APP

SIM Size: Standard SIM

Battery: No

Dimensions: 202 x 141 x 33.6 mm

Interfaces:

* 1 x power adapter port

* 3 x LAN port(RJ45)

* 3 x 10/100Mbps LAN Ports

* 1 x 10/100Mbps LAN/WAN Port

* 1 x SIM Card Slot

Datasheet: TP-Link Archer MR200 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual: TP-Link Archer MR200 Manual(PDF)

Other features: Traffic Control, Dynamic IP/Static IP/PPPoE/PPTP(Dual Access)/L2TP(Dual Access), Access Control, Local Management, Remote Management, DHCP, Port Forwarding, Dynamic DNS, VPN, Access Control, Firewall, Supports IPv4 and IPv6, IPSec VPN

Firmware download: Archer MR200 Firmware

Driver: Archer MR200 driver

Reviews: TP-link Archer MR200 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/tp-link-archer-mr200-4g-lte-router-review/)

Price/USD: 329.00

Summary

From the specs table, we can see the TP-link Archer MR400 and MR200 are both 4G LTE Router which could achieve 4G LTE download speed to 150Mbps and upload speed to 50Mbps based on the support of LTE Cat4. Other features are completely the same except that the WiFi feature. Due to the configuration of the MIMO 3 x 3 antennas in the 2.4 GHz band and the MIMO 2 x 2 in the 5 GHz band, the Archer MR400 provides a total transfer rate of up to 1350 Mbps (450 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz network and 867 Mbps in the 5 GHz). For comparison: the predecessor Archer MR200 model is limited to a speed of 300 Mbit/s in the 2.4 GHz network and 433 Mbps in the 5 GHz network. That’s why the TP-link MR400 is also called Archer AC1350 and TP-link MR200 is called Archer AC750. Of course, the TP-Link Archer MR400 is technically better than TP-link Archer MR200 AC750(https://www.4gltemall.com/tp-link-archer-mr200-ac750-wireless-4g-lte-router.html). If you would buy one router from the two, the Archer MR400 is better to recommend since the prices of the two routers are very close.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/tp-link-4g-router-archer-mr400-vs-mr200/