Vaccum technologies for Semiconductors and displays applications in ivt korea

Ever since our establishment in 2008, we are supplying cutting-edge products including vacuum devices, testing instruments and precision components exclusively for semiconductor and display manufacturing. Vacuum technologies are the core fundamental covering extensive industrial areas such as the space engineering, the biotechnology, the material engineering and the chemical engineering. To respond various demands for such fundamentals, we are producing/supplying various products from small devices and large scaled equipment including vacuum devices for researches, semiconductor testing devices, display process equipment, furnaces for semiconductors and valves for chemical applications.

We have been accumulating our experiences and know-hows on productions of precision components and advanced vacuum devices via cooperative projects performed with other companies, universities and research institutes for multiple years. Especially the intangible values are expected to be relatively higher due to the technical support from the vacuum center, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science.

Applications:

Material Analyses for Semiconductors and Displays

Hydrogen Analyses on Automobile and Steel Materials

Minimal Quantity Analyses of Ultra-Pure Materials

In general, the inspection for impurity (outgassing rate) due to the temperature increase is performed by using TDS. However, the local and direction-oriented measurement and diagnose techniques on impurity mappings of wafers in real-time are not established until now while there is no system available for simultaneous qualitative and qualitative analyses. We supply the TDS, the product overcoming such disadvantages. wafer contamination scanner equipment

TDS by IVT possesses higher compatibilities on Calibration, Heating, Pumping Speed and others against that of other companies. Also, depending on the applied area, DAQ software convenient for users is provided.

TDS is mostly used to acquire information on the biding energies of molecules and atoms. TDS is a device that increases the temperature of a sample and measures and analyzes the gas separated from the sample.