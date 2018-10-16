Vovance Announced to Offer Mobile App Development for Schools

A notable name in the field of technology, Vovance offers a wide range of top-notch solutions to their clients all over the world. They have a team of developers who are familiar with all the latest technologies. They have the perfect combination of expertise and experience. Renowned for their creative ideas, seasoned skills and the ability to deliver services with utmost perfection, Vovance is one of the top names that comes to people’s mind while thinking about software development companies. Client satisfaction is their top priority. One of their high-end services is mobile application development.

Recently, one of the spokesperson of the company made an announcement that they will be offering mobile app development services for schools. One cannot deny the fact that mobile is the future. People are always busy and they want everything everywhere. This has made mobile app development all the more important. With mobile apps, people can do almost everything while on the go. This may include booking tickets, ordering food and what not. Mobile apps are really advantageous for schools as well.

“Being one of the best mobile app development companies, we have decided to develop mobile apps for schools. This will provide the schools with a number of advantages. With mobile apps, schools can improve its brand image and let the other schools know what makes them different and better from others. This is especially apt for private schools. Mobile apps can be of great help if a school wants to reduce its costs. This will increase efficiency, as the parents will not call repetitively for information or stay completely unaware. All the information can be accessed by just a few taps on the phone. A lot of time can be saved, which the staff can use in other more important tasks. If a payment gateway is integrated in a mobile app, parents can pay school fees directly to the bank account of the school. They no longer need to print flyers, as all the information as well as documents will be there in the app. This will increase efficiency, as the stakeholders will not call repetitively for information. All the information can be accessed by just a few taps on the phone. A lot of time can be saved, which the staff can use in other more important tasks. A strong bond with parents can be built, as the communication between the parents and the teachers will be first-class. If the schools want, they can go for push notification feature in the mobile app. This way, they can send messages directly to the stakeholders’ phones. This feature is great for things such as school closures, emergency alerts and event reminders. In short, with a mobile app, school information can be accessed from anywhere, at any time”, shared a spokesperson of the company.

Their mobile app development services include:

 Android app development

 IOS app development

 Native app development

 Cross platform app development

About Vovance

Vovance is one of the best mobile app development companies offering high-end and affordable most app development services. Having offices in the USA and India, they have made hundreds of successful mobile apps.