Middle East And Africa Dipotassium Phosphate Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Dipotassium Phosphate is a water soluble salt and a food additive that is an amalgam of phosphate and phosphorus and is also commonly known as DKP. It is food grade hygroscopic that stabilizes pH and also prevents severe fluctuation in alkalinity and acidity. This phosphorus is present in supplements, minerals and multivitamins in different forms in order to accommodate required and stipulated dietary pay of 700-750 milligrams a day for adults. It is an inorganic compound that is prepared by chemical synthesis, and is available as white powder.

Middle East and Africa Dipotassium Phosphate market size was around in CAGR of XX% 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach USD XX million by 2023.

The market is primarily driven by the ability of Dipotassium Phosphate to be utilized as soluble buffer for the coffee creamers. It also acts as a major nutrient for culturing yeast, antibiotics, and numerous other fermentation processes. It prevents coagulation, and is used widely as buffering agent (majorly in cheese making industry) and controls acidity. All these utilization of dipotassium phosphate for food, fuels market demand for the product. Its ability to elongate the shelf life and to deliver proper and improved product texture is also one of the factors identified across the value chain. It also performs the role of humectants sometimes thereby, preventing food from drying.

Extreme usage of dipotassium phosphate salt is likely to upset balance of phosphates in the body coupled with other chemicals and can also cause health issues.

The Middle East and Africa Dipotassium Phosphate market is categorized by application. It is utilized to emulsify dairy products like cheese, and used in meat processing. It is added as thickener in the sauces, powdered drinks, and desserts and is also utilized in meat treatment and preparation. Furthermore, dipotassium phosphate regulates the alkalinity and acidity of the food. By geography the market is segmented into Middle East and Africa.

Key players in the market includes Biocel, Foodchem International Corporation, d.d., Prayon SA, Jiangsu Mupro IFT CORP., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., FBC Industries, Aditya Birla Chemicals, TKI Hrastnik, Shifang Talent Chemical, BANGYE Inc., Lianyungang Jujia Chemical Technology and others.

